Affidavit: Perry Hooper Jr. groped woman, tried to kiss her before she broke free

A former state representative arrested Tuesday on a sexual abuse charge grabbed a woman from behind, thrust against her and attempted to kiss her, according to an affidavit released Wednesday.

The affidavit, released on Wednesday, said Perry Hooper approached the individual from behind at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 at a restaurant on Commerce Street.

"The suspect grabbed the victim's breasts and waist while shoving his pelvis against the victim's backside," the affidavit said. "He then began kissing her neck before she was able to break free."

Hooper was arrested by the United States Marshals Service on Tuesday and charged with sexual abuse in the first degree. Conviction on the charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

A message seeking comment was sent to Hooper on Wednesday. He did not have an attorney listed on court documents as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Hooper served in the Alabama House of Representatives as a Republican from Montgomery from 1983 to 2002. He is also a prominent Alabama supporter of former President Donald Trump, frequently visiting the president and defending his policies, including in the pages of the Montgomery Advertiser.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Perry Hooper Jr. groped woman at Montgomery restaurant | Affidavit