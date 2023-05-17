Affidavit provides details on first Santa Fe police shooting in nearly two years

May 16—Santa Fe police officers responding to a request for a welfare check Friday on an armed man who had told a neighbor he wanted to take his own life said they found John Eames, 77, in an arroyo near his apartment on Calle Ojo Feliz wielding a gun in his right hand.

"Officers immediately began giving verbal commands for Mr. Eames to drop the firearm and to show his hands, but he refused to comply and slowly walked away from them," an arrest warrant affidavit says.

The officers remained a safe distance from Eames and used "verbal announcements" to try to de-escalate the situation for about seven minutes. Eames had put his gun in his pocket by the time officers came closer to him, the document says.

Moments later, however, "two or more officers" fired at the man, critically wounding him. According to the affidavit, Eames had suddenly reached toward his pocket before police fired. He remains hospitalized at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and faces six criminal charges: five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The arrest warrant affidavit for Eames, filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, offers more details of the police shooting — the city department's first in nearly two years.

In the last incident, Sgt. Bradley Lopez shot and killed Francisco Javier Lino-Gutierrez, 29, of Lamy on a sidewalk near Loretto Chapel after the armed man led police on a foot chase in the busy downtown area.

Neither the Santa Fe Police Department nor New Mexico State Police, which is investigating the shooting that wounded Eames, has named the officers who fired at Eames.

Santa Fe police said in a news release Friday officers involved in the incident would be placed on paid administrative leave. Deputy Chief Ben Valdez declined to comment on which officers or how many of them were placed on leave in connection with the shooting.

"Once NMSP has had an opportunity to conduct their initial interviews with officers involved in this incident, they will inform SFPD and we will provide a media release with the names of the officers. In the release we will identify the officers that were placed on administrative leave in compliance with Department policy," he wrote in an email Tuesday.

Questions about the shooting by city officers "and the appropriateness of releasing the names of the involved officers prior to their interviews" should be directed to state police, he added.

State police Officer Wilson Silver, a spokesman for the agency, wrote in an email Tuesday there has been "no news on the interview[s] of the officers involved."

The affidavit lists the names of several Santa Fe officers who responded to the call from Eames' neighbor at Los Arroyos Compound — Sgt. Ryan Alire-Maez, Alternative Response Unit Officer Steven Lopez, Officer Julian Norris, Officer Andres Sanchez, Officer Luis Ruiz and Officer David Gallegos — but does not indicate who fired their weapons.

The response began around 2:30 p.m. Friday, the affidavit states, and included personnel with the city's Alternative Response Unit, a team designed to respond to incidents involving people in mental health crises.

"During this encounter, officers were pleading with Mr. Eames to face away from them and keep his hands in the air, however, Mr. Eames refused to comply and continued to approach officers," the arrest warrant affidavit says.

Norris, Alire-Maez, Lopez, Sanchez and Ruiz were all in front of Eames before the shooting, the affidavit says.

The man had been "slightly holding his hands in the air," but started slowly reaching toward his left pocket. Officers commanded him to stop, leading to a brief period of compliance, the affidavit states. A few moments later, the document says, Eames made a quick movement, reaching toward his pocket.

"During that time, due to Mr. Eames overt actions, two or more officers discharged their weapons to stop the actions of Mr. Eames," the affidavit states. "Mr. Eames was struck and immediately fell to the ground."

City police officers provided Eames with aid until medical personnel arrived, the affidavit states.

Valdez wrote in an email Tuesday that Eames was still receiving medical treatment. "The last update we received from the local hospital is Mr. Eames remains in critical condition," he wrote.

"Mr. Eames is at a local hospital receiving medical care and remains in the custody of SFPD," Valdez wrote in another email. "Once he is cleared from the hospital a determination on where he will be booked will be made based on the level of care he will need while incarcerated."