What an affidavit says led to arrest of NC teacher accused of having sex with student

An arrest warrant affidavit reveals details about a South Mecklenburg High School teacher’s alleged repeated sexual encounters with a student.

Gabriela Neufeld, 26, was arrested on Nov. 29 and charged with five counts of felony sexual activity with a student by teacher, according to jail records.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the mother of the 18-year-old victim called police after she saw Neufeld having sex with the teen in a vehicle the day before the arrest.

The vehicle, registered to the mother, was parked outside the family’s home at the time, police said in the affidavit.

The student told police that he and the biology teacher had sex “more than five times, but less than 100,” since they started “a dating relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend” on Oct. 18.

The student said the pair had sex “numerous times” at the teacher’s home, in the bedroom of his home and in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Neufeld posted a $75,000 bond on Nov. 30 and left the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, court documents show.

Neufeld could not be reached by The Charlotte Observer for comment on Tuesday.

The Class G felony is punishable by 8 months to 31 months in prison.