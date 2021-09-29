Affidavit: Sexual comment toward victim's sister led to shooting at Cheers & Beers

Sep. 29—A Manchester man charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting in a downtown bar had been kicked out after an argument with the victim, according to a prosecutor.

Jordan Moura stormed back inside Cheers & Beers on Elm Street in Manchester after being removed by security and shot a man in the lower abdomen, prosecutor Matthew Cessna said during an arraignment Tuesday at Hillsborough Superior Court.

The two men got into an argument after Moura, 24, approached the victim's sister at a VIP table and made a crude sexual comment, Cessna said.

"He returns back to the bar pushing through patrons and starts firing," Cessna said.

Judge Amy Messer ordered Moura held without bail after he pleaded not guilty.

Moura did not appear in person because of an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Valley Street jail. He appeared in an orange jumpsuit and mask during the video conference.

Public defender Julian Jefferson argued for an evidentiary hearing to further review the video of the shooting and for Moura to be released on house arrest in the meantime. Messer denied the request, but said a motion could be filed in the future.

Moura was charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault with a firearm, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and falsifying physical evidence.

Moura also shot at the victim's sister and missed, and fired a random shot at the ceiling, Cessna said. Jefferson disputed that, saying the affidavit only highlights one gunshot and does not indicate whether three shell casings were found.

"There are certainly some issues of whether or not there were three shots fired, which certainly is important," Jefferson said.

The shooting took place just before midnight, according to an affidavit.

Police wrote in the affidavit that the video showed Moura pushing the victim, causing him to fall backward. The victim then "swings an unknown object at Moura, striking him in the head/face before Moura is pushed out of the front of the door of the bar by security and bystander."

The item was a liquor bottle, Jefferson said.

Moura pulled the black 9mm handgun out of his waistband, according to the affidavit.

Moura has no felonies on his record, but Cessna mentioned several misdemeanors, including a charge of criminal threatening that involved two police officers in 2016.

Police have no information that Moura and the shooting victim knew each other before the encounter.

"That is terrifying, and the state has the obligation to protect the community," Cessna said.

Cessna said that Moura ditched the shirt he was wearing in an alleyway on the night of the shooting. The shirt matches what he was wearing on the surveillance video.

When arrested on East Industrial Avenue at 11:14 a.m. Monday, Moura had a handwritten receipt from a local gun shop that he sold a Diamond Back DB9 9mm handgun for $200. He sold the gun on Sunday, authorities said.

Moura was in "fear for his life" as he was pushed outside the club, Jefferson said.

"He doesn't know if they are going to continue to come out to get him," he said.

Cessna called Moura's advances toward the victim's sister "more of a threat than a flirtatious gesture."

"It doesn't matter if one or three shots were fired," Cessna said. "He was removed from any possible place he could have been hurt and put outside. The individual that the confrontation was with was inside. He made the choice to go back inside and begin to shoot one shot, two shots, three shots. He is a danger to the community."

On Saturday night, police officers were flagged down after the shooting and found the injured man in an alleyway behind the Cheers & Beers bar.

Officers provided medical aid, and the man was taken to Elliot Hospital. He was able to speak with police inside the ambulance on the way to the hospital, according to an affidavit.

Cheers & Beers' liquor license has been suspended for 10 days by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission. A hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.