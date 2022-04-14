Affidavit: Shaker, county employees knew former deputy medical examiner was not licensed

A mortuary transport with the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office leaves Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi on Feb. 14, 2019.

Nueces County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker, who this week was criminally charged as a result of a months-long criminal probe into his office, lied to county staff his former deputy chief medical examiner was licensed to practice in Texas, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Both Shaker and his former deputy chief, Dr. Sandra Lyden, are facing criminal charges as a result of the investigation by the Nueces County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the Texas Department of Public Saftey.

One of Shaker's attorneys, Chris Gale, told the Caller-Times Wednesday that his client will keep "going forward and contest these allegations."

The affidavit obtained by the Caller-Times was sworn by Patrick O'Connor, the Texas Ranger aiding the investigation, and details internal correspondence between Lyden, Shaker and county employees. The document also includes interviews conducted by O'Connor with those people.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, at 2610 Hospital Blvd. in Corpus Christi, is pictured on March 18, 2022.

O'Connor states his investigation found Shaker knowingly misled others in the office, going as far as to produce a reportedly false temporary provisional license number for Lyden. O'Connor was unable that verify the six-digit license number on the Texas Medical Board website, according to the affidavit.

"I believed Dr. Shaker knew Dr. Lyden never had a valid medical license," O'Connor wrote in the affidavit. "Dr. Lyden sent a text message to Dr. Shaker stating that she would continue to 'stall' providing a copy of her license. Numerous email correspondence to and from Dr. Shaker discussing that Dr. Lyden did not have a Texas Medical License (was) discovered."

O'Connor wrote that he found at least two county employees were aware Lyden was not licensed to practice during his investigation. Those employees knew she was not licensed because Lyden was hired and employed for 40 days — conducting autopsies on 15 of those days — with no medical license on file at the medical examiner's office or human resources department.

"A Texas Medical License is public information and can be queried online at any time," O'Connor wrote in the affidavit.

The Caller-Times is not naming the employees because it's not immediately clear whether they faced disciplinary action.

From his findings, O'Connor said Shaker criminally delegated authority to a physician, Lyden, knowing the act was in violation of the Texas Occupations Code.

Dr. Adel Shaker, the Nueces County chief medical examiner, was arrested by Texas Rangers on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Shaker was arrested Tuesday and charged with 17 counts of practicing medicine in violation of a section of the Texas Occupations Code, which governs health professionals. He bailed out of jail Wednesday evening, posting bonds totaling $850,000.

Also on Tuesday, Lyden was arrested for a second time and taken into custody on three new charges, including 14 counts of practicing medicine without a license causing financial harm, six counts of tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm and one count of misrepresentation regarding entitlement to practice medicine.

Lyden was first arrested March 7 on a warrant charging her with tampering with a government record with intent to defraud or harm. That charge stemmed from Lyden allegedly lying on her application for a license from the Texas Medical Board.

Dr. Sandra Lyden, the former Nueces County chief deputy medical examiner, was arrested by Nueces County District Attorney's Office officials on Monday, March 7, 2022.

O'Connor wrote in the affidavit that Lyden, during an interview with the Ranger, admitted she was not truthful on her application to the medical board.

Lyden's attorney, Stephen Giovannini, told the Caller-Times in a text message Thursday that Lyden maintains her innocence.

Lyden remained in the Nueces County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail staff. Her bond amount totals $550,000.

On Wednesday, the Nueces County Commissioners Court offered the chief medical examiner position to a doctor currently working at the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office.

Gale, Shaker's attorney, told the Caller-Times Wednesday that his client remains the chief medical examiner and is planning to remain in the position to aid the transition to new leadership.

