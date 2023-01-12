Affidavit sheds light on Tampa shooting that killed boy, 12

A newly released court document sheds new light on the investigation into a shooting in Tampa on Sunday that killed a 12-year-old boy and injured a 15-year-old boy.

A search warrant filed by the Tampa Police Department outlines what investigators found at a home on the 2600 block of E 111th Ave. on Jan. 6 and what witnesses told police about what happened. Police have released few details about the case, citing an active investigation.

Shortly before 1 p.m. that day, Tampa police received a 911 call that a boy had possibly been shot at the home. Responding officers found 12-year-old James Lett on the floor of a bedroom and suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the affidavit. Lett was taken to a local hospital and later died there.

Officers found a single shell casing in the bedroom where Lett was found. They also saw a blood trail in the hallway between the kitchen and a bathroom and the freezer door was ajar.

Officers then encountered a second boy holding a pack of hot dogs to his face. He also appeared to have a gunshot wound. Police have previously said the boy was 14 but the birthdate included in the affidavit lists him as 15. The boy told police he didn’t know who shot him and provided no other information before he was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

The owner of the home, Demetrius Miller, told police that he lived there with his 14-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter. Miller said when he left to attend church that morning, there were seven people at the home: his son and daughter; three of his son’s friends including Lett; his son’s stepbrother; and a friend of the stepbrother.

While at church, MIller said, he received a call from his daughter, who he said was in a panic and told him he needed to come home. Police were there when he arrived.

Miller said he owns a 9mm Ruger handgun and keeps the gun unloaded in a closet, according to the affidavit. He said he keeps the gun’smagazine and ammunition separated inside the same closet.

Miller’s son told police that his stepbrother’s friend brought a gun to the home the previous night and that “all the subjects at the residence were playing with the firearm,” the affidavit states. The son told police that the next day, Lett, the stepbrother’s friend and the 15-year-old boy “were wrestling around with the gun” in the bedroom. The son said he left the bedroom, heard a single gunshot and then the 15-year-old boy and the stepbrother’s friend emerged from the bedroom in a panic.

In an initial interview with police, the stepbrother’s son denied bringing a gun to the house, according to the affidavit. He said he was in the same bedroom using a mobile device to access social media when he heard a gunshot and immediately went outside and called 911.

Miller’s daughter told police she was in the living room when she heard a gunshot and then the stepbrother’s son “came out and alerted her to Lett’s condition.”

Records show police took 13 items from property. Only one gun is on the list: a 9mm pistol.

No arrests or charges had been announced in connection to the shooting as of Thursday afternoon

Reached by phone Thursday, Demetrius Miller said he was in a meeting and not immediately available to speak with a reporter.

Lett’s mother Latrina Jackson has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for her son’s funeral. The page says that on the day her son was shot, “our worst nightmare became a reality.” Her son, the page says, “was fatally shot by someone he believed to be his friend.”

“James Lett was an amazing person full of life and above all full of love for his family and friends who touched many people’s hearts,” the page says. “If you ever met him, you would never forget him. He was quick to smile and loved to joke around and play. He is loved by his family and there aren’t any words to express how much he will be missed.”

Efforts by the Tampa Bay Times to reach Jackson this week have been unsuccessful.