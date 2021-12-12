Affidavit tracks investigation of teens in Westmont Hilltop security breach, series of threats back to 2018

Dec. 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Some of the main evidence against the two teenagers arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School dates back to 2018.

Preston R. Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township, Cambria County, was charged with two first-degree felonies — conspiracy to commit terrorism and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, along with conspiracy to commit criminal trespass (third-degree felony) and possession of firearm by a minor (first-degree misdemeanor). Logan J. Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, faces charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and attempt to commit aggravated assault — all first-degree felonies.

Hinebaugh allegedly let Pringle, a former Westmont student, into the school — by opening two locked and secured doors — on Tuesday, even though Pringle was forbidden by court order to be in the building. A parent notified the school, which led to an investigation, the seizing of five guns and the arrest of both suspects, who will be tried as adults, on Friday.

Hinebaugh, according to an affidavit, posted a picture of Pringle in the school.

"The second actor involved there, which is Hinebaugh, posted a message on social media," Upper Yoder Township Police Department Chief Donald Hess said. "It was a photo of Pringle obviously in Westmont high school with a banner across it — if you're familiar with the Snapchat platform — it had a banner across it that literally read, 'He's back.' Kind of ominous-like."

The affidavit tracks a timeline of alleged actions involving the teens, including:

—Jan. 25, 2018: Pringle lit a match and threw it on carpeting in the school.

—Jan. 26, 2018: Pringle possessed fireworks in the school. Imitation weapons were found in his possession. Pringle made a checklist for "Rebellion" including diagrams with one stairwell/hallway labeled an "ideal location."

—Feb. 5, 2018: Eight witnesses reported that Pringle said, "I'm gonna get a gun and shoot up the school" due to being expelled. He also said, "I just have to figure out how to get into the school."

—Feb. 14, 2018: A Cambria County court order is issued barring Pringle from the Westmont high school building.

—Dec. 7, 2021: Hinebaugh helped Pringle enter the building through two locked doors at 10:27 a.m. Pringle and Hinebaugh surveyed security cameras in the school. Pringle exited through an unregulated door near the gym at 10:39 a.m.

—Dec. 8, 2021: Pringle was seen on school property, dropping off Hinebaugh.

Hinebaugh was interviewed by Upper Yoder Township Police.

According to the affidavit, he allegedly said:

—Pringle is "obsessed" with guns

—Pringle was no longer permitted in the Hinebaugh home because he fired a shotgun into a wall

—Pringle manufactured firearm parts at Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center

—Hinebaugh's parents were unaware of a rifle and AR-15 he had in his room. His parents thought all the firearms in their house were in a safe.

Preliminary hearings are set for both suspects on Dec. 20.