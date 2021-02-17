Affidavit: Victim in suspected Boulder homicide was stabbed 10 times

Feb. 16—The victim in a suspected Boulder homicide was stabbed 10 times, and police believe the fight may have started as a disagreement about rent money between roommates.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in a release Tuesday as Curtis Stringe, 34, of Boulder.

His roommate, Robert Hicks, 30, was arrested Monday and made his first appearance remotely Tuesday in Boulder District Court. Boulder Chief Trial Deputy Adrian Van Nice said during the hearing that prosecutors were likely to file a Class 1 felony charge, so Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra ruled that by law Hicks will be held without bond.

He is now set for a formal filing of charges on Thursday.

First-degree murder carries a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to an affidavit released Tuesday, Hicks called police to the 900 block of East Moorehead Circle at 8:55 p.m. Sunday and said Stringe was not breathing and was bleeding from the stomach.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Stringe unconscious and face down in a bedroom with stab wounds to his stomach and leg. He was transported to Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight Monday.

Doctors said Stringe had nine stab wounds in his abdomen and one on his thigh, according to the affidavit. A kitchen knife was found in the bedroom, though police do not yet know for certain if it was the weapon used.

Police earlier in the day had responded to the same address after Hicks and Stringe were seen fighting at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said Stringe had a fresh black eye that was swollen shut and dry blood around his nose, mouth, and head, while Hicks had superficial wounds on his knuckles. Both men declined to speak to police at the time.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police the men were roommates and may have been fighting over rent money.

When police took him into custody, officers noted Hicks was covered in blood. He declined to talk to police after he was taken into custody. But according to the affidavit, body camera footage of the initial response recorded Hicks saying "I should have known not to (expletive) call 911," and "he fell onto something sharp." Hicks said he was "nonviolent" and said that he and Stringe had a good night together, but then later stated that they had gone to the bar together and Stringe had "punched the (expletive) out of me."

Story continues

Hicks then made a claim that maybe Stringe did something to himself, according to the affidavit.

A witness told police Hicks had called her that night multiple times and said Stringe had punched him and that he was "not going to let anyone beat me," according to the affidavit.

Hicks has prior convictions for resisting arrest, DUI and criminal mischief in Elbert County, according to online court records.

Anyone who may have information on this case is asked to call Boulder police Detective Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4328 and reference case 21-1354. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at crimeshurt.com.