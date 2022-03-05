Affidavit: Woman was alone in vehicle after chase ended in fatal collision

Mar. 4—The vehicle that led Santa Fe police on a high-speed chase the wrong way on Interstate 25 late Wednesday morning — resulting in the death of an officer and a civilian — may not have been carrying a male kidnapping suspect and his female victim, search warrant affidavits say.

Instead, it appears the alleged victim was alone in the car.

Affidavits filed this week in Santa Fe Magistrate Court say one officer in the chase and the white Malibu police were pursuing after reports of an alleged carjacking and kidnapping somehow avoided the multi-car collision of police and civilian vehicles and continued traveling south in the northbound lanes.

The Malibu came to rest down an embankment on the west side of the interstate, according to an affidavit, and Santa Fe Police Officer Julian Norris "observed the vehicle to be occupied by only the female driver." Norris watched her get out of the white vehicle from the driver's side, the affidavit says. "At no time did Officer Norris see anyone else exit the vehicle other than" the woman.

Police initially reported officers began pursing the vehicle after receiving a report of a kidnapping and car theft in progress, and that a male suspect wearing a red shirt and black pants ran from the vehicle after the pursuit ended in a fatal crash.

Santa Fe County Magistrate David Segura authorized a search warrant for the vehicle late Wednesday night and two more warrants Thursday allowing New Mexico State Police to search the woman's cellphone and obtain her DNA, prints and clothing.

State police Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency, wrote in an email Friday morning police are still "working on identifying and locating a male suspect who was involved in this incident."