Affidavit: Woman was alone in vehicle after pursuit of alleged 'kidnapper' ended in fatal collision

Mar. 4—The vehicle that led Santa Fe police on a high-speed chase the wrong way on Interstate 25 late Wednesday morning — resulting in the death of an officer and a civilian — may not have been carrying a male kidnapping suspect and his female victim, search warrant affidavits say.

Instead, it appears the alleged victim was alone in the car.

Affidavits filed this week in Santa Fe Magistrate Court say one officer in the chase and the white Malibu police were pursuing after reports of an alleged carjacking and kidnapping somehow avoided the multi-car collision of police and civilian vehicles and continued traveling south in the northbound lanes.

The Malibu came to rest down an embankment on the west side of the interstate, according to an affidavit, and Santa Fe Police Officer Julian Norris "observed the vehicle to be occupied by only the female driver." Norris watched her get out of the white vehicle from the driver's side, the affidavit says. "At no time did Officer Norris see anyone else exit the vehicle other than" the woman.

Police initially reported officers began pursing the vehicle after receiving a report of a kidnapping and car theft in progress, and that a male suspect wearing a red shirt and black pants ran from the vehicle after the pursuit ended in a fatal crash.

Santa Fe County Magistrate David Segura authorized a search warrant for the vehicle late Wednesday night and two more warrants Thursday allowing New Mexico State Police to search the woman's cellphone and obtain her DNA, prints and clothing.

State police Officer Dusty Francisco, a spokesman for the agency, wrote in an email Friday morning police are still "working on identifying and locating a male suspect who was involved in this incident."

Online court records show the woman named in the search warrants has a history of fleeing from police in stolen vehicles and telling police a man wearing a red shirt was somehow involved.

The Cibola County Sheriff's Office charged her with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance in September following an incident in which she was accused of failing to pull over when a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop and then fleeing at high speeds, sometimes on the wrong side of the road, as he pursued her.

When she was apprehended later, Cibola County Deputy Julian Aramijo wrote in his report, the woman said a man had been holding a knife to her neck and forced her to flee from the law.

"[She] stated every time she would try to stop the male subject would punch her in the stomach," Armijo wrote. "[She] stated the male subject was hiding on the floorboard of the vehicle. However based on my observations during the pursuit and the contents of on the passenger floorboard this was not possible."

The woman told police the man had been wearing a red shirt, black pants and black hoodie, according to the report, but "it is believed there was only one occupant."

Prosecutors asked the court to dismiss those charges pending further investigation a few weeks later, court records show, but she was arrested again in October by police investigating the theft of a CentruryLink bucket truck.

Officers located the truck and the woman not far from it, according to a statement of probable cause.

"The events from this case are the same as the last stolen motor vehicle from the same area," arresting officer Anthony Kemp wrote in the statement. "[The woman] once again stated her boyfriend was with her, however after walking through the brush and cleaning the brush there was no male to be found and in the last case it was shown due to video that Jaramillo was alone."

Prosecutors with the 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office also motioned the court to dismiss that case "pending further investigation." Court records show it was dismissed in November.