Affidavit: Woman was alone in vehicle after pursuit of alleged kidnapper ended in fatal collision

Mar. 5—A woman who has faced a series of criminal charges alleging she fled in a stolen vehicle while casting herself as a victim may have pulled a similar stunt in Santa Fe — with deadly consequences.

Search warrant affidavits filed this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court suggest Jeannine Jaramillo led city police on a high-speed, wrong-way chase on Interstate 25 after claiming she had been kidnapped at knifepoint. The chase ended in a crash just north of Old Pecos Trail that killed Santa Fe police Officer Robert Duran, 43, of Rio Rancho and Frank Lovato, 62, of Las Vegas, N.M., a retired firefighter.

Officials initially reported police began pursing a white car around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning after receiving a report of a kidnapping and carjacking in progress at an apartment complex near St. Francis Drive. A man wearing a red shirt, black pants and a black jacket ran from the vehicle after the crash, police said. Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies searched for the suspect.

The affidavits indicate, however, Jaramillo was alone in the vehicle.

After avoiding the fatal multi-car collision involving at least two police vehicles and two civilian vehicles, the white Chevy Malibu came to rest down an embankment on the west side of the highway. Santa Fe police Officer Julian Norris "observed the vehicle to be occupied by only the female driver," an affidavit says.

The officer saw Jaramillo, 46, get out of the car on the driver's side, according to the affidavit, filed by New Mexico State Police. "At no time did Officer Norris see anyone else exit the vehicle."

Nevertheless, a state police spokesman wrote in an email Friday the agency was continuing its search for a suspect.

Police are still "working on identifying and locating a male suspect who was involved in this incident," Officer Dusty Francisco wrote. He did not respond to follow-up questions about whether the agency still believes a man was involved in the incident.

After the crash, Jaramillo was transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries and released, state police have said.

Just before midnight Wednesday, state police filed an affidavit seeking a warrant to search the Malibu. Magistrate David Segura signed a warrant for the vehicle late Wednesday night and two more warrants Thursday authorizing the state agency to search Jaramillo's cellphone and obtain her DNA, fingerprints and clothing.

Jaramillo, who had not been charged with any crimes tied to the chase and crash by late Friday night, stuck to the kidnapping story in a Friday interview with a reporter from KOB-TV.

The New Mexican was not able to reach her for comment.

History of charges

Online court records show Jaramillo has a lengthy criminal history — with multiple charges of motor vehicle theft, shoplifting and burglary. In at least one case, she was found in possession of methamphetamine.

In September, the Cibola County Sheriff's Office charged her with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance after she was accused of failing to pull over when a deputy attempted a traffic stop and then fleeing at high speeds, sometimes on the wrong side of the road, as he pursued her.

When she was arrested, Cibola County Deputy Julian Armijo wrote in his report, Jaramillo said a man had been holding a knife to her neck and forced her to flee.

"[She] stated every time she would try to stop the male subject would punch her in the stomach," Armijo wrote. "[She] stated the male subject was hiding on the floorboard of the vehicle. However based on my observations during the pursuit and the contents of on the passenger floorboard this was not possible."

The woman told police the man had been wearing a red shirt, black pants and black hoodie, according to the report, but "it is believed there was only one occupant."

Prosecutors asked the court to dismiss those charges a few weeks later, pending further investigation, court records show, but she was arrested again in October by a Cibola County detective investigating the theft of a CenturyLink bucket truck.

Deputies located the truck and found the woman not far from it, according to a statement of probable cause.

Detective Anthony Kemp noted the similarities between the two incidents. "[The woman] once again stated her boyfriend was with her, however after walking through the brush and cleaning the brush there was no male to be found and in the last case it was shown due to video that Jaramillo was alone."

Jaramillo was wearing only pants and a bra and indicated a red shirt lying nearby belonged to the boyfriend, court records said.

Court records show that case was dismissed in November to allow for more investigation.

Mistaken identity

Caught in the chaos of the investigation after the harrowing chase and tragic crash was an Alcalde man who was misidentified in a law enforcement alert as a potential kidnapping and carjacking suspect. State police have said they spoke with the man — whose photo and personal information were circulated on social media after the alert was issued — and ruled him out as a suspect.

Mark Thomas Lopez said in an interview Friday he was not involved in the incident, had never met Jaramillo and believed he was identified as a potential suspect based only on a name Jaramillo gave to police.

State police officers told him the alert would be taken down, Lopez said, but agencies around the state — including in Moriarty and Raton — continued to disseminate his photo and personal information, and someone posted it on social media.

After being contacted by concerned friends and relatives, Lopez said, Thursday he went to the state police office in Española to complain. The agency later cited the error in a news release, but Lopez wasn't satisfied.

He said he fears his identity will be stolen because of the incident and intends to file a lawsuit.

Conflicting crash details

Tom Falacienski, who lives near Eldorado, said he narrowly missed being involved in the Wednesday morning crash. What he witnessed, he said in an interview Friday, didn't seem to match law enforcement reports of how the collision occurred.

State police Officer Ray Wilson, a spokesman for the agency, wrote in an email Thursday the crash involved two police units, the white car driven by the suspect and an uninvolved vehicle, later identified as a truck driven by Lovato. In a subsequent news release, state police said five vehicles collided, including a blue car whose driver was treated for minor injuries.

Affidavits the agency filed Thursday — which refer to the case as a homicide investigation — say Norris saw the Malibu swipe a white truck, but it continued traveling far past the crash.

Falacienski said from his perspective, the Malibu appeared to pass through the scene untouched.

"I was about 100 yards, give or take, behind the accident," he said. "I noticed traffic was bunching up a little. ... Next thing I saw was the cop lights [and] the white car flying down in the left lane, coming right for us. Everyone who could tried to shift down into the breakdown lane."

He said the Malibu "flew right past us. I don't know how, but I saw it was untouched. ... A split second later, the accident was in front of us. It was like an explosion — car parts flying up in the air, smoke ... and everyone stopped looking at the white car and looked at that.

"My impression was the cop cars were in pursuit," he said. "Which would make sense because of the violence of the accident. They were right on top of us, so there was no breaking."

Falacienski said he and other motorists spent hours at the scene.

About an hour after the crash, he said, he heard what sound like gunshots or "flash-bangs" coming from the direction of the Malibu.

When police finally led him and other stranded motorists off the highway about eight hours later, he said, they were taken back toward Santa Fe, and he saw the Malibu on the side of the road about half a mile from the crash scene.