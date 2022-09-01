Affidavit: Woman faces 58 charges, accused of embezzling more than $100,000

EVANSVILLE — Prosecutors allege a Mount Vernon woman systematically stole more than $100,000 from her employer, Mountain Glacier LLC, while she worked as the company bookkeeper.

Kimberly A. Williams, 44, was arrested Wednesday on dozens of charges. Police say she used the embezzled funds to buy bikinis, hot tub parts, furniture and to pay off debt, among a slew of other purchases.

Prosecutors initially charged Williams with one count of forgery, 43 counts of theft of at least $750 and less than $50,000, and 14 counts of fraud; all Level 6 felonies.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Evansville Police Department, Williams' manager at Mountain Glacier – a water bottling firm at 1916 N. Bedford Ave. – contacted police in January to report Williams had been embezzling money since 2019.

The fraud was discovered in late 2021, police said, when Mountain Glacier owner Jay Peterson became suspicious of Williams and ordered an audit.

Williams reportedly used company funds to pay $65,500 in personal debts and $9,654 in personal AT&T account fees, the affidavit states.

Williams also allegedly misused a program designed to issue $50 gift cards for employee birthdays to instead allocate more than $12,411 to herself and her family members by issuing "dozens" of fraudulent gift cards, police said.

Additionally, her manager told police Williams overcompensated her paychecks since 2019, accumulating over $7,505 in fraudulent overtime payments, according to the affidavit, which also alleges Williams used a company credit card to make fraudulent purchases totaling $4,460.

A Mountain Glacier Menards account was also reportedly used by Williams to purchase "hot tub parts" at approximately the same time she allegedly told coworkers she was purchasing a hot tub.

On January 28, an EPD detective and an FBI agent said they attempted to speak with Williams at her Mount Vernon residence, but she told them she'd been instructed to direct law enforcement to her attorney, according to the affidavit.

Williams was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday on a $10,000 bond, jail logs show. She has since been released, according to court records.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Mt. Vernon woman faces 58 charges for embezzling more than $100,000