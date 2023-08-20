Affidavits detail Marion police chief’s allegations against raided Kansas newspaper

The police chief in Marion, Kansas, submitted affidavits for search and seizures at three locations, including a newspaper, saying he was investigating cases involving identity theft and unlawful acts concerning computers.

The raid at the Marion County Record along with two private residences took place on Aug. 11, but the affidavits were not filed until Monday, attorney Bernie Rhodes said.

The court documents list items including electronic communication devices, computers and software.

During the search, officers appeared to have been looking for evidence about how the paper obtained information that a local restaurateur, who applied for a liquor license, lost her driver’s license over a DUI in 2008.

The search warrants also list any documents or records pertaining to the business owner, Kari Newell.

The affidavit’s release comes three days after Marion County Attorney Joel Ensey withdrew the search warrant, citing insufficient evidence linking the seized items to alleged crimes. Law enforcement then returned computers and other devices taken during the search.

Rhodes has sent the computers to forensic experts to examine whether information on the devices were accessed while they were in law enforcement custody. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, which took the lead in the investigation on Monday, has said the inquiry will proceed “without review of examination” of items taken during the search.

In addition to the Record’s newsroom, the police also executed search warrants at Record owner and publisher Eric Meyer’s home and the home of Ruth Herbel, a Marion city councilwoman. Meyer’s mother and the paper’s co-owner, Joan Meyer, died the next day at age 98 after condemning the raid as “Hitler tactics.”

Her funeral was held earlier Saturday.

The release caps an extraordinary week that placed Marion at the heart of an American struggle over press freedom. The Record’s travails have garnered international attention and focused intense scrutiny on Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody, who sought the search warrant and led the raid, and on Magistrate Judge Laura Viar, who signed off on it.

The Star reported this week that Cody, who left a 24-year career with the Kansas City Police Department to become chief in Marion earlier this year, had been on track for demotion over alleged sexist and insulting comments to a female officer if he had stayed. The Wichita Eagle reported Viar has a history of DUI arrests, including a 2012 incident in which she reportedly drove off-road and crashed into a school building.

Neither Cody or Viar have commented since Ensey withdrew the search warrant on Wednesday.