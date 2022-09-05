As Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) drops to US$4.8b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$2.9m stock purchase earlier this year

Insiders who acquired US$2.9m worth of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMG) stock at an average price of US$160 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 4.0% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$2.2m, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Affiliated Managers Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Head of Affiliate Investments Rizwan Jamal bought US$514k worth of shares at a price of US$171 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$125. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Affiliated Managers Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Affiliated Managers Group insiders own about US$54m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Affiliated Managers Group Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Affiliated Managers Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Affiliated Managers Group (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

