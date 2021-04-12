Affimed NV Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

- By GF Value





The stock of Affimed NV (NAS:AFMD, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $9.74 per share and the market cap of $1.1 billion, Affimed NV stock shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Affimed NV is shown in the chart below.





Because Affimed NV is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 22.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 10.42% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Affimed NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 40.76, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Affimed NV's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Affimed NV over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Affimed NV has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $25.8 million and loss of $0.595 a share. Its operating margin is -155.12%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Affimed NV is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Affimed NV over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Affimed NV's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 75% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Affimed NV's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Affimed NV's return on invested capital is -106.08, and its cost of capital is 17.47. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Affimed NV is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Affimed NV (NAS:AFMD, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Affimed NV stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

