Affin Hwang Investment Bank CEO Mona to Retire in September

(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of the investment banking arm of Malaysia’s Affin Group is retiring after two years in the job.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Mona Suraya Kamaruddin, CEO of Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd., intends to step down by the end of September, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. The board thanked Mona for her vision, passion and contribution to growing the investment bank over the past two years, the memo showed.

A representative for Affin Bank Group confirmed the contents of the memo.

Before joining Affin Hwang Investment Bank in 2020, Mona was Nomura Holdings Inc.’s head of Malaysia. She also previously worked for JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank offers investment banking, securities, trustee and asset management services, according to the group’s website. Affin Bank Bhd., another member company of Affin Group, won the local regulator’s approval in July to sell its 63% stake in the investment bank’s Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd. business, according to an exchange filing.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.