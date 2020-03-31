Affinity Creative Group Bolsters Brand Strategy Capabilities with New Hire, Bob Kersten

MARE ISLAND, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Affinity Creative Group, a unique collective of strategic and creative experts in branding, packaging design, digital media, and retail activation, adds Bob Kersten as Executive Director, Brand Strategy. With a stellar track record of leading brand transformations for companies of all sizes, Kersten will amplify Affinity's strategic offering to optimize clients' brand strategy, inform creative expression across the customer experience, and ensure achievement of business goals. Bob's arrival underscores the agency's commitment to supporting clients in meeting the branding disciplines required in today's challenging environment.

Bob Kersten, newly appointed Executive Director, Brand Strategy More

Prior to joining Affinity, Kersten spent over a decade with the global brand consulting and design firm, Landor, in their San Francisco office, where he served in various leadership roles including strategy and client services. His previous experience includes directing brand strategy and execution programs across a variety of industries for top agencies Prophet, Addison and Superunion. Kersten's expertise extends beyond brand strategy to include naming, messaging, employee engagement, and implementation planning disciplines, across all media.

"We are fortunate to have a high caliber individual like Bob join our team," said John Swain, President and Principal of Affinity Creative Group. "His expertise in brand strategy and other areas increases our bench strength in delivering meaningful and valuable guidance to our clients in the successful development of their brands and attainment of their business objectives during these very uncertain times."

Reflecting on his new position, Kersten commented, "The people and the work at Affinity are second to none. The organization continues to grow, evolve and adapt to the needs of their clients, continually striving to up their game. I'm very excited to be a part of this dynamic and ongoing transformation as we help clients move their brands forward."

About Affinity Creative Group: From our unique creative campus, (two mansions and a bungalow), along historic officer's row on Mare Island, California, Affinity Creative Group provides brand design, digital media and retail activation marketing services, particularly for wine, spirits and other luxury categories. The most experienced team in the business, staffed with knowledgeable industry professionals, provide strategic, creative and effective solutions that attract attention, spark interest and win customer loyalty in tasting rooms, on premise and at retail venues across the country and around the globe. Affinity helps clients of all sizes connect with consumers at the early, essential moments of contact, or points of 'brand touch' through the intelligent use of creativity, captivating storytelling, and flawless implementation.





The "mansion" exterior of the Brand Design Studio, part of Affinity's 'Creative Campus' More

