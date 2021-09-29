Affirm Holdings Launches Savings Account Crypto Offerings

BeInCrypto –

Affirm Holdings Inc. plans a new crypto service for customers to buy and sell crypto directly from savings accounts in-app.

The San Francisco-based company now allows clients to broaden their financial options with crypto purchases via the Affirm app. In addition, they will offer a new debit card feature. According to Affirm, this is in an effort to become an all in one service for client’s financial needs.

Max Levchin, the CEO of Affirm, said the company is not taking any risks with this new development. “We are doing it in a way that feels natural to us,” Levchin said in an interview. “We will make it really simple, it’s safe, we won’t let you do crazy things.”

