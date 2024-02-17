Affirm laying off 60 local employees

San Francisco-based fintech Affirm is laying off 60 Pittsburgh employees, starting on Feb. 15 through April 30, according to a Warn Notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.

All work remotely, the Warn Notice said.

“We consolidated several operations teams,” an Affirm spokesperson confirmed Friday via email. “Unfortunately, these changes resulted in us parting ways with Affirmers in this group. We are working individually with impacted Affirmers to assist them with their transition.”

Affirm did not disclose how many people at present work for the company in Pittsburgh, nor did it comment on future plans here.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Chinese restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood shut down over health code violations Pittsburgh indoor bike park closing after nearly 11 years in business Local woman warns others about potentially fraudulent tax refund checks from U.S. Treasury VIDEO: Bat used by Roberto Clemente in 1971 World Series up for auction DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts