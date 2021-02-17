Affirming YOUth Foundation Earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation for Counseling/Outpatient Services in Miami, FL

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CARF International announced that Affirming YOUth Foundation, Inc., has been accredited for three years for its Counseling/Outpatient (Children and Adolescents) services. This is the first accreditation that the international accrediting body, CARF, has given to Affirming YOUth Foundation, Inc.

This accreditation decision represents the highest accreditation level that can be given to an organization and shows the organization's substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer-review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

"We are honored to be recognized for our continued adherence to the highest standards that define quality care and our commitment to providing quality care to the youth and families of Liberty City, said Jonathan Spikes, Founder and Executive Director of Affirming YOUth Foundation, Inc. The entire organization and board of directors were involved in applying the standards to our organization.

Affirming YOUth Foundation, Inc., was founded in 2011 and has been on a steady growth trajectory. Its mission is to improve social and emotional outcomes for all youth and families by providing wellness support, coordinated services, and trauma-informed care. Affirming YOUth clinical staff receives clinical supervision, clinical training, and clinical evaluations to implement various evidence-based treatment modalities through a Community-Based Learning Collaborative model (CBLC). Past training included Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), Trauma-Focused Evidence-Based Case Management, and Risk Reduction through Family Therapy (RRFT), which established its clinical expertise evaluation experience in the field of trauma-related mental disorders.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.

