Can you afford the savings on Amazon Prime Day? Don't get trapped rushing into a 'deal'

Amazon Prime Day is here. With all the hype surrounding the two-day event, you might find yourself itching to take advantage of the deals.

From discounts on electronics, apparel and, of course, Amazon products like the Kindle and Fire TV, the “savings holiday” features deals that might appear too good to pass up.

But are the specials really worthwhile? Here are some facts and tips to help you make the most of the remaining hours.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is the company’s annual sale, running this year from July 12 to 13. The company offers large discounts on selected items, either in the form of price cuts or free bonus products.

Some offers are available for the entire 48-hour period, while others are featured as “lightning deals” — that is, deals that are available only for a limited time.

Last year, Amazon Prime Day grossed an estimated $9.55 billion.

In order to take advantage of the specials, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Amazon offers a free one-month Prime trial in most areas, assuming you haven’t received the trial within the past 12 months.

Since February 2022, a standard Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99/month plus tax, or $139/year. This is an increase of 17% from its previous price of $119/year.

And Amazon wants you to be a member. Members spend more on Amazon than non-Prime members and shop there more often.

According to one Bank of America study, during the early days of the pandemic Prime members spent nearly four times as much money on Amazon than non-members.

Watch out for sudden price changes

Amazon is a leader in “dynamic pricing”; its system of rapidly updating prices based on supply and demand has even been the subject of academic studies.

Amazon can view real-time supply-and-demand numbers and adjust their prices almost instantly. The company reportedly changes some prices as frequently as every couple of minutes.

So if you see a particular product you want to buy on Prime Day, keep in mind that the price might have increased in the days leading up to the sale.

While a new, discounted price might still be a deal, it might not be as substantial as it initially appears.

Also keep in mind that some advertised specials aren’t available in every region and some can sell out fast due to limited inventory.

For instance, if you read about the “Kindle for Kids” being on sale for its lowest price ever — $49.99, or a savings of $60 — the device is currently listed as unavailable or out of stock.

Can you afford the savings?

The economic climate is tough at present, with fears that another recession is upon us.

Interest rates are rising, and so is consumer debt. The first quarter of 2022 saw the total national household debt rise by $266 billion to $15.84 trillion. This is a significant rise from the pre-pandemic debt level of $14.14 trillion.

So before you pull out your credit card to buy that lighting deal, ask yourself whether you can afford to pay off the balance right away.

In its most recent Consumer Debt Review, Experian found the average consumer was carrying $5,221 in credit card debt. At the current average interest rate of 16.17%, the cost of holding that debt would be over $840 per year.

If there is an item that you’re pining for, consider some of the following buying tips:

Set a limit on how much you want to spend. To ensure you don’t go over that amount, purchase Amazon gift cards and use those only for your Prime Day purchases.

Add an item you want to purchase to your Amazon Wishlist. Using the Amazon mobile app, turn on Watched and Waitlisted Deals notifications and wait for a deal on the item you want to pop up.

Check who the seller is and be wary of hidden costs. You might see a deal that you think is too good to be true. Some third-party sellers add hefty shipping or importing fees, pushing the price well over what you wanted to pay.

Consult different online “best of” lists for Amazon Prime Day deals. Some are updated throughout the day to reflect the best savings for categories such as “tech” or “kitchen.”

Alternatives to Amazon Prime Day

Just because there is a lot of noise surrounding Amazon Prime Day, it doesn’t mean that it’s the best deal in town.

Walmart has been offering discounts and Rollbacks (90-day sales) on many items for the past few weeks.

Target is running their three-day online only Deal Days, which offer similar savings, Best Buy has their Black Friday in July sale, and Lowe’s is holding online Deals of the Day.

Nordstrom is having its anniversary sale on July 15, with a preview sale taking place now. You can also always check out Nordstrom Rack for other ongoing deals.

Wayfair’s Warehouse Clearout is also continually adding new inventory.

Many big retailers, such as Bed Bath and Beyond, also offer price matching for online sales, so you can show them the Amazon Prime price and get the same product for the same price.

And with the economy struggling, you might consider shopping local and supporting a small business.

