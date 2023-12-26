Affordability is a matter of supply. Let's fix that in Kitsap

In response to Alison Loris's column in the Sun, "Allowing for limits on rent increases could be key in housing crisis." Numerous examples from around the world, including the United States, point to the statement being far from true.

The city of St. Paul, Minnesota, enacted rent control in 2021 by voter approval. At the outset of that, new construction stalled drastically. Neighboring Minneapolis saw rent declines while St. Paul continued to see rent increases. (https://streets.mn/2022/05/06/minneapolis-rents-drop/)

Across the Pacific Ocean in Auckland, New Zeeland, their government took on upzoning in the city. The results? While income increased, rent increased at a lower rate, median home prices came down. (https://onefinaleffort.com/auckland)

Pushing for rent control does not solve the problem we have. It is supply. People are moving in faster than we are building units for them. There are many big parking lots and strip malls in Kitsap County ripe for redevelopment.

The Association of Washington Builders estimates on the median house priced at around $596,000, around $142,000 comes from regulations alone. Imagine if you could cut that even by $50,000. At the current 8% interest rate, that could save someone $367 per month.The solution? Fix the supply side, evaluate what is getting in the way of housing production and remove barriers to construction.

Daniel Hodun, Bremerton

