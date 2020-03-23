Affordable Care Act at 10: Amid coronavirus, never more popular, threatened or necessary

It’s the 10th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. What’s the right gift for a law that has overcome 10 years of extreme resistance and now offers some modest protection to people in the face of a pandemic that threatens to devastate our country and our economy?

It has been a rocky decade for the ACA. Holding out the promise of coming closer than ever before to guaranteeing Americans coverage, even if they didn’t work for the dwindling pool of employers providing health benefits, the ACA borrowed from one conservative and two liberal ideas.

The conservative idea is the insurance exchanges, or marketplaces, that cover 10 million people. They work well for those with modest incomes who now for the first time receive subsidies to buy insurance. And they've been a a huge boon to insurance companies after they weathered some initial rocky years.

The first liberal idea is Medicaid expansion. It has been a wild success for the states that adopted it. Compared with those that didn't, health outcomes from cancer to heart conditions to maternal and infant mortality are much improved. So are financial outcomes such as reduced payday lending, evictions and bankruptcies. And so is the health of rural hospitals and state budgets. Residents of the states that didn’t expand, mostly in the Deep South, have their governors, their legislatures and the Supreme Court to blame for their worse financial and health outcomes.

Medicaid and consumer protections

The second liberal idea is a package of consumer protections for every American that is both wildly popular and never more necessary. Things that insurance companies used to be able to decide — whether to insure you, what to cover, how much to charge you — have been taken out of their hands. Now if you have a preexisting condition, you can’t be denied coverage or charged more. Your policy can’t stop paying if you hit an arbitrary limit. Kids can stay on their parents’ plan until age 26.

No law is perfect, and the ACA has its flaws. People without subsidies are not protected from the high costs of health care. The insurance exchanges are too dependent on the private sector and a few powerful players. The inflow and outflow of people between the exchanges and Medicaid is clunky. But Congress has had the power to fix all of these flaws. Democrats have proposed many amendments, but Republicans have opted to try to repeal the law instead. The late Sen. John McCain’s thumbs down was one of several narrow escapes for the ACA.

The popularity of the ACA has steadily increased to its highest level as Americans have been faced with losing it. (If anything, many voters want a law that goes further.) The latest threat is a lawsuit from Republican states, supported by President Donald Trump, that the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear this fall.

But there’s nothing like a global pandemic to shake us from our politics. The same Republicans who for years have voted to block or repeal the ACA and to underspend on health care, all the while waging a rhetorical war against the government’s role in health care, are want to spend vast sums now that we’re in a crisis.

The Republican plan to repeal the ACA without a replacement has been exposed for its absurdity. Imagine 21 million people losing coverage now. Health coverage wouldn’t have prevented the spread of the virus, but with 20-60% of Americans who could potentially get COVID-19, guaranteeing affordable coverage for people with preexisting conditions and other ACA protections are looking like just the basics we need to dig out of this.