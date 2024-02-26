Affordable homeownership could come to Kingston, but neighbors worry over wetland property

KINGSTON – There are golf balls hidden like Easter eggs throughout the tall grass, mud and thicket off Lindvog Road in Kingston. They come from a neighbor on the northern side of two 10-acre parcels, who occasionally whacks old golf balls that roll to a stop in pockets of wetland. Forgotten in the undeveloped land the balls are likely rarely noticed, though this small parcel could soon draw more attention as a site for a significant affordable housing project in North Kitsap.

According to plans now in progress of obtaining approvals, the land, on the west side of Lindvog Road a few miles north of Highway 104 in Kingston, is intended to become an affordable and market-rate housing development called Spring Hill Townhomes.

Developer David Smith of Central Highland Homes laid out site plans for the development across a table at a Starbucks during an interview, pointing toward 230 boxes, indicating single-family townhomes, each one with a small yard and access to a sidewalk opposite of its garage door entrance. A small indent along the roadway indicates a bus turnaround for subsidized workforce rides from Kitsap Transit during morning and evening rush hours.

The townhomes are 12 and a half feet wide and 30 feet deep with three stories, one of which is an enclosed car garage – or 1,080 square feet total. The low-income units and market-rate units will be identical in their construction, fixtures and amenities and won’t be separated from one another.

A wetland flag makes one of the boundaries of the Spring Hill development property off Lindvog road in Kingston on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

A rare opportunity for affordable home ownership

Of the 230 units, 60% will be low-income by requirement, Smith said, as the abundance of low-income buyers dictates a lower risk relative to the price of the property. To qualify as low income, potential homeowners would need to make 60% to 80% of area median income (AMI), which is $45,000 to $62,000 for one person, and $65,000 to $87,000 for a family of four. The Bremerton Housing Authority is considering partnering with the developers to assist income-qualified buyers with federally subsidized loans, though there has been no contract so far.

Prices for the affordable units are based on income guidelines, and the market rate townhomes are intended to list between $380,000 to $450,000, according to the developer.

“Homeownership is a key part of our mission, but if there is another organization like Housing Kitsap, it could be either one of our organizations that do it,” said BHA executive director Jill Stanton. “We’re very excited about this project because we don’t have options for home ownership in Kitsap. There are some, but there aren’t a lot.”

Empirical data communicates the need for affordable housing in Kitsap County the most for Smith. The 2024 Kitsap County Comprehensive Plan estimates that there is a need for about 32,950 new housing units across the board by 2044, stating that affordable housing for first-time homeowners is declining. Smith has seen the need himself though in the process of bringing his Wintergreen Townhomes development online in Bainbridge Island.

Of the 73 townhomes in Wintergreen, 31 two-story units will be permanently affordable under Housing Resources Bainbridge’s community land trust. Central Highland Homes had to stop advertising the homes three months ago after seeing overwhelming interest, Smith said, with 6,000 inquires.

“We just didn't know what to do with anybody,” Smith said.

Environmental and safety concerns

Spring Hill Townhomes is gestating on a “troubled property,” and has seen some pushback, Smith acknowledged.

Alexandra Lezo has lived along the Lindvog Road corridor for eight months, and said only three of her neighbors were notified of the potential housing development. She and a handful of neighbors began canvassing the rest of the houses along the corridor, knocking at doors and spreading the word and forming an opposition coalition, of which she says there are about 100 members.

“We just don't think that any kind of large scale project belongs in this area,” Lezo said. “Animals live in that area – it's a wetland… It is home to plants, wildlife, animals, bees, pollinators, and little by little, all of these natural areas are becoming eroded and nothing is used to replace it.”

Lezo also worries that the many hundreds of new homeowners in the area will bring a dangerous level of increased traffic to the otherwise quiet and sidewalk-less Lindvog Road, where residents walk their dogs.

“We don't really have a lack of housing in Kingston, so it's really just a money grab on the part of these investors,” Lezo said.

More than half of the property slated for the development is on critical wetlands with streams and slopes running through it, and the Spring Hill Townhomes are projected to impact less than 10% of that area. While developers will preserve the uninvaded wetlands, they will also be tasked with mitigating the effects for the percentage they do build on.

Smith ran his finger along several areas within the property on the map where developers would be creating new wetlands to offset the impacted portions, in order to reach a net-zero result. The Army Corps of Engineers has directed Smith to accomplish additional enhancements, however, which will include introducing more wetland plants to the area. Smith says he’s received confirmation from the Washington State Department of Ecology that the wetland mitigation completed already is sufficient.

“The county, they have expressed that they don't want any of the wetland to be impacted at all… we had a very contentious meeting right at the get go,” Smith said.

"The Board of Commissioners supports affordable housing in Kitsap County," Kitsap County Commissioner spokeswoman Krista Carlson said. "The Spring Hill project is working through its site design for eventual consideration by the Hearing Examiner... The project is currently under the review of our Department of Community Development."

Smith hopes to obtain preliminary plat approval in spring and then begin construction at the end of the year.

