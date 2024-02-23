Affordable housing advocate settles lawsuit with Clovis, paving the way for new housing





Finding an affordable place to live in Clovis may soon become a lot easier now that a landmark lawsuit filed by housing advocate Desiree Martinez was recently settled, opening the door for up to 3,000 new home opportunities.

Martinez and her team of attorneys alleged in their 2019 lawsuit that the city was out of compliance with California’s Housing Element Law by failing to provide affordable housing for its residents. They wanted significant changes in the city’s land use and planning policies that have, up to now, stifled affordable housing development.

Lawyer Patience Milrod, one of Martinez’s attorneys, called the Feb. 20 settlement “historic.”

“This is a big step forward for the region and towards accommodating all the families that are in desperate need of housing,” Milrod said.

As part of the far-reaching settlement the city agreed to six key changes, including creating a Local Housing Trust Fund that the city will seed with $1.8 million to assist in the development of affordable housing.

The city will also increase the density in areas zoned R-3 from 15 units per acre up to 20 units per acre.

Developer fees that have traditionally been higher in the Clovis area will be deferred or waived for qualifying affordable housing projects. The goal is to make it more advantageous for builders to take on affordable housing projects.

Two city-owned properties — one slightly less than one acre at 650 Fowler Avenue and another at slightly less than half an acre at 354 Osmun Circle — will be marketed for affordable housing development.

Two dozen parcels making up 54 acres will be rezoned to accommodate approximately 1,300 multi-family dwelling units.

An ordinance will be adopted to require up to 10% of units in mid- to large-scale new housing development projects will be affordable to low-income families.

Martinez, who is the Executive Director of We Are NOT Invisible, an advocacy group, was represented by Central California Legal Services, the Public Interest Law Project and the Law Office of Patience Milrod.

Martinez could not be reached for comment Thursday, but Milrod applauded her dedication to the issue of housing affordability.

“She is somebody who talks the talk and walks the walk. She is a remarkable advocate,” Milrod said. “And it was an honor to be her attorney.”

Clovis Mayor Lynne Ashbeck said in a statement that she was pleased with the outcome of the settlement. The city council unanimously approved the plan at its last meeting.

“Clovis, and its residents, are committed to address the housing crisis with solutions that will provide housing opportunities in the near and long-term for our future neighbors. We look forward to working cooperatively with CCLS, PILP, attorney Milrod, community groups, and developers as we all move forward with implementing the new programs,” said Ashbeck.

A link to the settlement can be found here or cityofclovis.com/city-news/