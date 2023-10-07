Affordable housing advocates want zoning changes, but will the county adopt them?

Plans to create 20,000 affordable and workforce housing units by 2032 are moving forward, but advocates acknowledge that more money than the $200 million approved by voters in November will be needed to make it happen. And local and Palm Beach County officials are also going to have to change zoning codes to allow for much higher densities.

The Housing Leadership Council presented a 40-page report on Oct. 3 to county commissioners that detailed how to bring the goals of the bond issue to fruition. The HLC, the agency that campaigned for passage of the measure, said that “substantive changes in regulatory policy and administrative protocol” are needed to spur projects for workforce and affordable housing.

Some of the higher-density type projects envisioned include cottage homes, attached townhomes and multiplex — duplex and triplex — apartments. It also calls for amending land-use codes to eliminate minimum lot sizes per unit or dwelling-unit sizes in certain areas.

Depending on the location of the developments, they could get some pushback from established communities that say the lack of infrastructure does not exist to support high-density housing.

Palm Beach County: $200M housing bond issue: PAC expected to raise more than $1 million

“House prices and rents continue to escalate at a pace that far outstrips the increase in workforce income and hinders our businesses’ ability to retain and attract workers,” the report noted.

“Affordable housing is not merely a laudable social goal; housing costs represent the single largest share of total household expenses for most American families. The remainder of household income drives spending patterns for local goods and services. As housing costs eat up more household income, consumer spending at local businesses suffers and general quality of life for our residents suffers.”

Will Palm Beach County follow through on housing recommendations?

HLC representatives urged the county to adopt the report, but the county staff said some issues needed to be resolved before commissioners could or should act on it. Some recommendations, for example, do not apply to the county, staff noted.

County Administrator Verdenia Baker said there was much merit to the report but urged that the staff be given time to work with HLC staff to address some of the issues. Commissioners agreed to do so.

The staff was concerned over a recommendation to involve local community redevelopment agencies. Baker noted the county has no control over those local entities. Another recommendation questioned by staff called for impact fees to be waived for affordable and workforce housing projects. The staff supported the vast majority of the recommendations.

There is agreement that the county faces a housing affordability crisis.

The Rev. Gerald Kisner of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach told county commissioners he knows of a worker with two jobs that had to move in with his family because he could not afford to pay his rent. He said he also knows of three families living together in a single-family home and then there is a senior citizen who had to skip paying for his medicine to avoid being evicted.

Kisner and others said it is important that enough bond funds be allocated to fund affordable housing projects. He fears that there will be tilt toward workforce housing.

What is the plan to create 20,000 housing units by 2032?

To achieve the goal of creating the 20,000 housing units by 2032, the HLC wants to limit average spending per unit from the bond issue to $10,000. Anything more than that would make it difficult to reach its goal. An average contribution of $40,000 would result in the creation of just 5,000 units, the report noted, acknowledging that bond money must be combined with other sources of funding.

The HLC wants municipalities to also provide some funding and proceeds from the repayment of the bonds could be recycled for use as well. Interest rates charged to builders are expected to be between 0% and 3%. The bond funds are expected to allow projects to attract federal and state housing funds.

Affordable housing in South Florida: How much will I pay? Who qualifies?

The county will seek proposals from affordable and workforce housing builders that county officials will evaluate.

Other HLC recommendations included:

Make vacant and underutilized land available for the development of workforce and affordable housing.

Enact code provisions to enable faster approvals of innovative land-use proposals.

Amend County and municipal zoning and land use codes to permit fewer required parking spaces.

Allow high-density residential developments on shopping centers, office buildings and other properties zoned commercial.

Promote the redevelopment of failing or vacant retail strip centers, office buildings, hotels, churches and storage centers as multifamily housing, particularly along commercial corridors that are conducive to more density in selected neighborhoods.

