New affordable housing complex opens on Lockbourne Road on South Side, already leased up.

A new 60-unit apartment buiding has opened on the South Side, and is already leased up.

Lockbourne Greene, 1840 Lockbourne Rd., is available for residents who earn 40% to 70% of area median income, about $39,680 to $69,440 a year for a family of four. Rents range from $760 to $999 per month.

It's touted as affordable housing, and a development that area residents hope can be a catalyst for better things in the neighborhood,

"It makes you hopeful, very hopeful," said Evelyn Rawls of the Innis Gardens Village Civic Association.

Lockbourne Greene is an $18-million development that sits on the site of what was a blighted and crime-riddled apartment complex. The three-story, 71,000 square-foot building includes 12 one-bedroom, 40 two-bedroom, and eight three-bedroom apartments.

Lockbourne Greene, a 60-unit affordable apartment complex, has opened at 1480 Lockbourne Rd. on the South Side. It is already leased up.

Five apartments include features for people with disabilities, including lower countertops and accessible bathrooms. It also has a day-care center.

Healthy Homes, affiliated with Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Families Initiative and the non-profit Community Development for All People, developed the project with affordable housing company Woda Cooper Companies.

During a grand-opening ceremony at the apartments Monday, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther talked about the need for more of this type of housing.

"We also need to dramatically increase the housing stock in central Ohio," Ginther said, mentioning the city's effort to revamp the 70-year-old zoning code.

"We need to embrace height and density," Ginther said. "We need to tackle this crisis as a region."

Lark Mallory, president and CEO of the Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus and Franklin County, also called affordable housing a crisis in the area.

"If we do not solve it, we will not be economically competitive. We will lose jobs," Mallory said.

Jeff Woda, the founder of Woda Cooper, said leasing for Lockbourne Greene began in November and leased up in two months.

Mike Premo, executive director of the South Side-based Community Development for All People, called Lockbourne Green a "beacon of what's possible, to build a neighborhood where all people can live and thrive."

The site was once home to the Lockwood Park Apartments that became blighted and a magnet for crime. A sausage company next door announced in 2016 that it was moving after it considered buying the apartment site for expansion.

The city acquired the 3.6-acre site through tax foreclosure in 2011 and spent $700,000 to raze those apartments, with the property ending up in the city's land bank.

The City of Columbus, Franklin County, the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, the Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus & Franklin County, the Columbus-Franklin County Finance Authority, and Bank of America provided funding for Lockbourne Greene.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Demand for affordable housing: New South Side complex alrady leased up