Affordable housing should concern us all

Thank you for publishing the column by Alison Loris, “State Law Must Change Allow Communities to Control Housing Costs.” This year the Sun has done an amazing job of documenting the affordable housing crisis in Kitsap County, but our region has come up short on solutions.

Ms. Loris points to the "bizarre, unsustainable gap between low incomes and buying power, especially in housing,” and points to the practice by investors of buying up low and moderately priced rental units and raising rents as one source of the problem. While her call for the Washington State Legislature to reverse RCW 35.21.830 which prohibits rent control won’t solve the critical affordable housing shortage, it will help stem the rising tide of homelessness.

Is it too much to ask that the people who live and work in our community have decent housing they can afford? I don't think so.

Mary Gleysteen, Kingston

