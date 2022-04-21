🌱 New Affordable Housing Proposal + Paul Quinn Day

Rise and shine, Dallas! It's Friday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in Dallas.

First, today's weather:

Windy with clouds and sun. High: 85 Low: 67.

Here are the top three stories today in Dallas:

The Dallas trail ride party community is reportedly working with local law enforcement on event safety. The Trail Riding Safety Commission was started after a recent field party in Oak Cliff devolved into a deadly shooting incident. The City of Dallas has also pledged to crack down on permits that fail to protect the community. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) The City of Dallas is currently considering a new proposal to allow denser apartment complexes that lack the proper amount of parking spaces. The new proposal is an effort to address the city's growing affordable housing crisis. The city currently offers incentives to its developers but apparently, that approach is not working. (FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth) The Dallas City Council has announced Apr. 20 is officially Paul Quinn Day. The proclamation is meant to celebrate the men's basketball team's USCAA Championship win. Paul Quinn College is a historically black private Methodist College within Dallas. (WFAA.com)

About me: Nicole Fallon-Peek is a journalist and copywriter with a degree in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University. She has served as a freelance reporter, managing editor, copy editor, and editorial director for a variety of B2B news outlets. She currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

