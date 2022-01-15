Affordable Housing | Reckless Driving | MLK Jr. Day
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.
College Credits: Arlington Heights Resident Honored At SRU
Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Man, 80, Accused Of Felony Arson In Apartment Building Fire
Six apartments were significantly damaged by Friday's fire and remain uninhabitable, including a unit leased by the defendant.
Arlington Heights Celebrates MLK Jr. Day As Other Cities Mobilize
While events are planned in Arlington Heights, other cities are opting not to celebrate to take a stand in support of voting rights.
Affordable Housing Loans Approved For Arlington Heights
Cook County gave a thumbs-up Thursday to 2 housing projects in the village.
Wow House: Every Detail Handpicked In Arlington Heights
Built in 2005, this home has a current asking price of $849,000, according to Redfin.com.
POLICE REPORTS
This article originally appeared on the Arlington Heights Patch