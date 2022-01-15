Affordable Housing | Reckless Driving | MLK Jr. Day

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.



Six apartments were significantly damaged by Friday's fire and remain uninhabitable, including a unit leased by the defendant.

While events are planned in Arlington Heights, other cities are opting not to celebrate to take a stand in support of voting rights.

Cook County gave a thumbs-up Thursday to 2 housing projects in the village.

Built in 2005, this home has a current asking price of $849,000, according to Redfin.com.

POLICE REPORTS

