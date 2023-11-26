Affordable housing sparks hope, opportunity

Affordable housing has always been a big part of my life. Growing up, I lived in these very public housing units that the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers manages. My mother was a single parent to three kids. She did everything in her power to provide a roof over our heads, clothes on our backs and food in our stomachs. She needed help, and it was the Housing Authority and similar programs that supplemented her income for her and allowed her to take care of us.

Richard Fain

Every resident has their own story to tell and their own reasons for needing our help.

People turn to the Housing Authority for a variety of reasons; the situation isn’t always as it appears, and the stereotypes just aren’t true. For example, some of our residents are elderly and have nowhere to spend their last few years of life. We also have disabled veterans who need our support. Others may have an ill family member and have to decide between paying for a roof over their head or their medical bills.

These families are often placed in circumstances they cannot solve on their own. With a little guidance, helpful resources and programs to support them, our residents have the potential to change their situations and achieve what they truly desire.

For me, that is what this is all about. It’s about encouraging individuals in these communities and inspiring them to be more than they thought they could be. This is why I joined the Housing Authority board – to be able to give back to a community that gave so much to me. I also feel it’s important to have board members who have lived in these communities, or similar communities around the country. Being on the board allows me to share my personal experiences and provide historical knowledge of these neighborhoods. It takes individuals from every background to offer up their ideas to make a difference. This diversity provides our residents with someone who will be their voice.

However, it takes much more than board members or a leadership team to provide the community with a resource as great as the Housing Authority. There are so many moving parts behind the scenes that no one sees, including our state government representatives, donors, local nonprofits and the Housing Authority team and residents. With everyone’s support, we are able to meet great need in our community and provide our residents with a safe, secure and sustainable place to call home.

I think that is why you want to have a Housing Authority in Fort Myers. You have a team of passionate people who dedicate programs to helping people who are struggling the most. Let’s face it – sometimes people need a helping hand and that is what the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers provides them. My hope is to be a lifetime appointee so I can continue to give our residents the opportunities I was given and make a difference in our community.

Richard Fain is on the board of commissioners for The Housing Authority of Fort Myers. A Fort Myers native, Fain is a business owner of RF Financial Consulting. He grew up in the Dunbar community and graduated from North Fort Myers High School. He attended the University of Florida, playing four years for the Gators football team before playing in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals, Phoenix Cardinals and Chicago Bears. To learn more about the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers, visit HACFM.org

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Affordable housing sparks hope, opportunity