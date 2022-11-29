Affordable Snow Gear To Stock Up On at Costco

YvanDube / iStock.com

With winter quickly approaching, don’t find yourself caught off guard by that first snowstorm or deep freeze. Now is the ideal time to grab that much-needed cold-weather apparel — plus all the toys you and the kids desire for the season.

As you shop, you might want to stop at Costco or browse its website. Costco has affordable prices on warm clothing and snow gear that will get you through the winter without breaking the budget, comparing favorably with the competition.

Read on to learn just how a Costco membership can help to outfit you for the winter.

Snowshoes

If skiing or snowboarding isn’t your thing but you still crave outdoor exercise, how about snowshoeing? Costco sells the ALPTREK Pro SPIN Snowshoe Kit — available in three sizes — for $99.99. The aluminum sawtooth gram provides stability, and the proprietary binding system provides a secure fit for any shoe size. The kit includes lightweight and durable adjustable trekking poles. Amazon stocks a kit with similar specifications for more than twice the price at $229.99.

Toe Warmers

Whether you’re taking part in an athletic winter activity or have a job that requires you to trek through the snow, there’s not much that’s more uncomfortable than frozen feet. Stick the Little Hotties Toe Warmers on the outside of your sock, near your toes, and let them go to work. They can reach a heat of 105 degrees and maintain their warmth for five hours. Costco sells a box of 60 packs — two warmers per pack — for $36.99.

Ski Helmet

Skiers and snowboarders must worry about what’s on their heads as much as what’s attached to their feet. The Spy Sender Snow Helmet at Costco has a MIPS safety system, three-stage adjustable ventilation, removable earpads and integrated goggle lock to secure all types of ski goggles. The Costco price is $74.99, and reviewers have given the helmet a 4.4-star rating. Walmart sells the same helmet for $119.

Snowboard Sled

School snow days aren’t complete with a ride down the local hill on a tube or a sled. Costco online sells the Sno-Storm 48-inch snowboard sled, with a two-pack — helpful if you have more than one kid — priced at $74.99. With a weight limit of 165 pounds, the sled can accommodate older kids and even some adults. Each sled comes with a pre-installed tow rope with a molded handle to make it easy to haul up the hill. Walmart’s website has a snowboard with similar specs but only one, and it sells for $52.90.

Down Coat

The knee-length Eddie Bauer Ladies’ Hooded Down Duffle Coat will keep you warm on the coldest days. Made with 650 fill, the coat has a moisture-shedding finish, secure-zip hand pockets, and elastic cuffs and hem. Order it on Costco’s website for $59.99. Amazon offers a very similar coat for twice the price.

Quilted Jacket

Why not top those sweaters and turtlenecks with something super stylish? For that, Costco sells the Levi’s Quilted Jacket for women, which features a rib knit collar and cuffs, a chest pocket with a zipper and pockets to keep your hands warm. Originally priced at $42.99, there’s a $13 instant coupon, good through Dec. 11, available to bring the online price to $29.99. Amazon has the same jacket for about $65.

Youth 2-Piece Snowsuit

Bundle the kids up in the Snozu Kids two-piece snowsuit to take them outside to build a snowman. The set, available at Costco, includes a snow jacket and bib pants for sizes 2T to 6 and is priced at $32.99 if you buy through Dec. 14; it’s $7 more after that date. Amazon sells something similar from Osh Kosh B’Gosh for $54.99. With the way kids grow from year to year, why pay more?

Men’s Shirt Jacket With Hood

When you need something warm but don’t want the burden of a coat, the plaid shirt jacket with a hood is ideal. The shell is 100% cotton, but it gets its warmth from the quilted lining with polyfill insulation. The snap-button closure means you won’t need to mess with buttons or zippers while wearing gloves. The Costco model sells online for $21.99. Compare that to the Victory Rugged Wear plaid flannel hooded shirt jacket at Kohl’s, which has a button front and lighter-weight insulation, priced at $60.

Now is the time to shop for winter goods. Once Christmas passes, the retail cycle will move on to Valentine’s Day and quickly move on to Easter, with winter stuff no longer restocked.

Prices and availability are accurate as of Nov. 29, 2022, and are subject to change.

