Affordable Towing's owner will serve two years in prison for federal emissions crimes

Affordable Towing owner Dennis Cleveland will serve two years in federal prison after pleading guilty in March to illegally tampering with the emissions controls of his company’s diesel tow trucks.

Cleveland, 73, was sentenced to a pair of two-year sentences Tuesday, one for each violation of the Clean Air Act that was investigated by the Environmental Protection Agency. Judge Stephen R. Bough will allow Cleveland serve the sentences concurrently. He was also ordered to pay a $255,000 fine.

According to EPA investigators, Cleveland had 12 illegally altered vehicles that were responsible for releasing the equivalent pollution of 1,140 legally operating tow trucks. Court records note that he admitted to directing employees to physically disable emissions control components on multiple heavy-duty diesel tow trucks.

After being initially contacted by law enforcement last year, investigators said Cleveland continued to use the trucks illegally.

“This business owner intentionally polluted the air in southwest Missouri for more than a decade with massive amounts of cancer-causing toxins in violation of federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore in a news release. “He pursued personal profit at the expense of the environment and the health of his neighbors. And he brazenly continued dumping dangerous pollutants into the air, and ultimately into the lungs of everyone in the community, even after pleading guilty and being admonished by the court.”

Robert Dyche, the owner and operator of Full Flash Tuning in Springfield — a business investigators said specializes in illegally tampering with diagnostic systems — pleaded guilty to conspiring with Cleveland.

Cleveland's arrest is one three incidents involving Affordable Towing in three years that have garnered attention from several local news oulets.

Last month, since-fired Affordable Towing driver William Sipple was charged with driving while intoxicated and fleeing Springfield Police while driving his tow truck. Police needed spike strips to disable his vehicle, which dangerously barreled down busy Springfield roads during the chase.

In May 2020, Affordable Towing faced a wrongful death lawsuit after one of its drivers inadvertently backed up its truck and hit Matt Canovi, a 63-year-old safety expert and host of The Gun Show on KSGF. Canovi called for a tow after he got a flat tire on Highway 65 near Chestnut Expressway in Springfield.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Affordable Towing owner sentenced to two years in federal prison