Afghan ambassador's daughter brutally assaulted in Pakistan

KATHY GANNON
·3 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said Saturday.

No one has been arrested in connection with Friday's assault on Silsila Alikhil, 26. The Afghan foreign ministry issued a statement demanding a quick investigation, saying she was “severely tortured.”

A hospital medical report, seen by The Associated Press, said she suffered blows to her head, had rope marks on her wrists and legs and was badly beaten. There was a suspicion that she had several broken bones and X-rays were ordered, the report said.

The report also said her abductors held her for over five hours and that she was brought to the hospital in Islamabad by police. There were no details about the abduction itself or the circumstances of her release.

Pakistan called the attack “disturbing” and said that security at the residence of the Afghan ambassador in Islamabad has been reinforced. The Afghan foreign ministry said it strongly condemns this “heinous act" and expressed concern for Afghan diplomats and their families in Pakistan.

Relations between the two countries are fraught with suspicion and animosity. They routinely trade accusations, with Afghanistan claiming Pakistan is sending thousands of jihadi militants to fight in Afghanistan and providing safe haven for the Taliban. Pakistan in turn accuses Kabul of harboring the anti-Pakistani group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — the Pakistani Taliban — and also the secessionist Baluchistan Liberation Army.

As violence escalates in Afghanistan with the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops, some within the Afghan government have stepped up verbal assaults on Pakistan.

In Kabul, the Afghan foreign ministry summoned Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Saturday to lodge “a strong protest" over the attack. The ministry said it "explicitly called on the Pakistani government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime."

A leading female senator in Pakistan, Sherry Rahman, condemned Friday's attack and tweeted that “the Afghanistan Ambassador’s daughter is a young woman, and should not face ANY obstacle in walking about in central Islamabad, plus more importantly, she is entitled to diplomatic protection in Pakistan.”

Hamid Mir, a well-known Pakistani journalist who survived a 2014 shooting in the southern port city of Karachi asked in a tweet how something like this could happen in Islamabad. “What is the use of expensive safe city cameras?”

He also noted that Pakistani journalists and even a police officer have been abducted in Islamabad, with few culprits ever arrested.

Most of Islamabad neighborhoods are upscale, with wide tree-lined boulevards. The Pakistani capital is home to all the diplomatic missions in the country, the majority of them located inside a heavily fortified enclave. The Afghan mission, however, is outside that enclave.

Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement that “the safety and security of the diplomatic missions, as well as the diplomats and their families, is of utmost importance. Such incidents can and will not be tolerated.”

___

Associated Press writer Babar Dogar in Lahore, Pakistan, Munir Ahmed in Islamabad, and Rahim Faiez in Kabul, Afghanistan, contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia offered U.S. use of Central Asia bases for Afghan intel - paper

    President Vladimir Putin in June offered U.S. counterpart Joe Biden the use of Russian military bases in Central Asia for information gathering from Afghanistan, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Saturday, as American troops leave the country. Taliban fighters have made major advances as U.S. forces pull out after 20 years of war, a security headache for Moscow which fears refugees may be pushed into its Central Asian backyard and its southern defensive flank destabilised.

  • India's true COVID-19 death toll could be as high as 2.4 million, 6 times the official figures, experts warn

    Indian officials have attempted to suppress the real death toll of COVID-19, and the true figure could be 5 to 7 times higher, says The Economist.

  • Video shows armed robbers assaulting an elderly Asian man before pistol-whipping a witness who intervened

    A video of the incident shows an elderly Asian man, who appears to be screaming, being held to the ground by a hooded suspect in Oakland, California.

  • Chinese investigators visit site of Pakistan bus blast

    Chinese investigators, accompanied by Pakistani counterparts, on Saturday visited the site of a bus explosion in which 13 people, including nine Chinese workers, were killed earlier this week, multiple sources said. The blast in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday sent the bus hurtling over a ravine. Pakistan initially blamed a mechanical failure but later said traces of explosives had been found and terrorism could not be ruled out.

  • A war correspondent was killed in Afghanistan days after live-tweeting Taliban RPGs hitting his Humvee

    Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner who worked for Reuters, was killed Friday while covering a clash between Afghan and Taliban forces.

  • 1.4 billion doses later, China is realizing it may need mRNA COVID vaccines

    China may finally approve the BioNTech vaccine, after months of promoting homegrown options.

  • Iran Plans First Oil Export From Gulf of Oman Port Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran plans to ship a cargo of oil from a port in the Gulf of Oman next week, its first crude export from outside the Persian Gulf and beyond the Strait of Hormuz. “The first vessel has arrived in the Jask region and we expect operations to load heavy crude to start Monday noon,” Vahid Maleki, director of the Jask Oil Terminal, told the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.He didn’t elaborate on the size of the cargo or its destination.The port, which receives oil through the 1,0

  • Russia to unveil new fighter jet at Moscow's air show

    Russian aircraft makers say they will present a prospective new fighter jet at a Moscow air show that opens next week. The new warplane hidden under tarpaulin was photographed being towed to a parking spot across an airfield in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, where the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon opens Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit the show's opening.

  • Germany walk off Olympics friendly after Torunarigha racist abuse

    Germany walked off after 85 minutes of Saturday's pre-Olympics friendly with Honduras after Jordan Torunarigha suffered racist abuse.

  • Canadian churches torched and vandalized amid fury as more graves of Indigenous children are discovered at Catholic-run boarding schools

    The discovery of the remains of hundreds of Indigenous children in unmarked graves has prompted national outrage in Canada.

  • Analysis: How Afghan war showed limits of US military power

    It took only two months for U.S. invaders to topple the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, a seemingly tidy success against a government that had given refuge to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. Twenty years later, the United States is withdrawing — visions of victory long vanished and an ascendant Taliban arguably within reach of restoring their rule. Afghanistan proved to be a lesson in the limits of America's military power.

  • China threatens ‘death knell’ for Hong Kong dissidents as US sanctions officials

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken blacklisted seven Chinese officials for their role in the crackdown on Hong Kong, as the mainland communist regime vowed to retaliate against dissidents and the United States.

  • Nigeria separatist snatched from Kenya: lawyers

    A Nigerian separatist leader arrested last month and brought back to his country to face trial was detained illegally in Kenya and needs medical help, his wife and lawyers have said.

  • US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna

    The Biden administration is investigating a recent rash of mysterious health incidents reported by American diplomats and other government employees in Vienna, Austria, U.S. officials said Friday. “In coordination with our partners across the U.S. government, we are vigorously investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among the U.S. Embassy Vienna community,” the State Department said.

  • Lebanon's army chief says situation worsening, urges need for chaos prevention

    Lebanon's army chief General Joseph Aoun said on Friday the situation in the country was worsening and would further escalate as a financial crisis stokes political and social tensions. "Our responsibility is large in this period and we need to preserve the security of the nation and its stability and prevent chaos," General Aoun said in a speech to army personnel posted on the army's official Twitter account. Lebanon is in the throes of an economic meltdown that is threatening its stability and has been dubbed by the World Bank as one of the deepest depressions of modern history.

  • Boeing's Billion-Dollar Drone Tanker Program Takes Flight

    Three years ago Boeing (NYSE: BA) landed an $805 million development contract to build MQ-25A "Stingray" drones for the U.S. Navy, with the promise of billions more as the Navy built out a fleet of 76 of the remotely piloted, carrier-capable aerial refueling aircraft. Over the last three years, Boeing has developed and tested the new drone tanker, conducted "extensive simulations of aerial refueling," and run a total of 25 actual test flights. Last month, all that hard work paid off with the successful completion of the first-ever successful in-air refueling of a Navy fighter jet from an unmanned drone -- setting the stage for Boeing to collect the rest of its billions in revenue.

  • Malaysian authorities crush 1,069 crypto mining rigs with a steamroller

    In a city in Sarawak, Malaysia, authorities got rid of 1,069 rigs at once by crushing them with a steamroller.

  • Biden admin now plans to evacuate 2,500 Afghans directly to the U.S.

    Another 10,000 whose background checks are still pending will go to “a U.S. military base overseas or to third countries," said a State Dept. spokesperson.

  • Afghan politicians, Taliban meet in Doha as fighting continues

    Afghan politicians met with representatives of the Taliban insurgents in Qatar on Saturday with each side calling for peace even as fighting escalates and uproots thousands of people. Two decades of conflict have taken a turn for the worse as U.S.-led international forces withdraw and the Taliban launch offensives around Afghanistan, taking districts and border crossings while encircling provincial capitals. Negotiatiors have been meeting in Doha since September but failed to make substantive progress with time running out before foreign troops' full exit by Sept. 11.

  • Beyond GameStop: Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Now Targeting These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is now targeting. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Beyond GameStop: Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Now Targeting These 5 Stocks. Retail investors have been exercising ever greater influence on the overall market dynamics the past few months, as […]