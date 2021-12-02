Afghan babies succumb to hunger as winter descends
When six-week-old Zubair arrives at a clinic for malnourished children in Afghanistan, doctors initially give him only a few hours to live. And as he battles under a survival blanket his mother looks on -- her feelings swinging desperately between fear and hope. The Doctors Without Borders-run facility in the Afghan city Herat seeks to help the community cope with a public health system on its last legs, hobbled by the withdrawal of donor aid. The UN's children's agency UNICEF estimates that some 3.2 million Afghan children under the age of five will suffer from malnutrition this winter.