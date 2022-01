In August 2021, Afghan Taxi driver Hamid Safi found a two-month old boy alone in Kabul airport, amid the chaos of the US troop withdrawal. He and his wife took the baby in and cared for him, with a social media campaign to find the family under way. Now, seven-month-old Sohail Ahmadi has been reunited with his grandfather and aunt, and will soon join his parents and siblings in the United States.