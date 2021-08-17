Afghan bank governor flees saying country left in chaos

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ajmal Ahmady
Acting bank governor, Ajmal Ahmady, has tweeted a description of his last few days in Kabul

The head of Afghanistan's central bank has used social media to describe how he tried to maintain calm as the Taliban approached Kabul.

Ajmal Ahmady said he stayed at his desk, trying to reassure banks and investors, until Sunday morning.

He took a military flight out of the country that evening, after the Taliban swept into the capital.

In a series of tweets he described how he was "disgusted at the lack of planning by Afghan leadership".

He said he could not forgive President Ashraf Ghani for causing the chaos.

Mr Ahmady, acting governor of the bank, published the long series of tweets on Monday, describing his personal experience of the past few days, as Afghanistan's provincial cities fell to the rapidly advancing militant forces.

He said he felt there was "something left unexplained" about the rapid capitulation of the Afghan army in the north of the country, after the US withdrew its troops from the country earlier this year.

Mr Ahmady was left trying to maintain financial stability as the security situation collapsed.

"Friday - we received a call that given the deteriorating environment, we wouldn't get any more dollar shipments," he tweeted.

The lack of foreign currency further increased panic, Mr Ahmady said. He held meetings to reassure the financial markets, but the Afghan currency lost nearly a quarter of its value.

"On Saturday night, my family called to say that most government had already left. I was dumbfounded," he wrote.

"A security assessment accurately forecast Taliban arrival to Kabul within 36 hours and its fall within 56 hours.

"I got worried & purchased tickets for Monday as a precaution."

The president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani
Afghanistan's president, Ashraf Ghani, was criticised by Mr Ahmady

By Sunday morning it was clear that Taliban forces would take the capital city even sooner than that and crowds descended on the airport attempting to leave the country. But Mr Ahmady said he was astonished to find the president had already departed.

"On Sunday I began work. Reports throughout morning were increasingly worrisome. I left the bank and left deputies in charge. Felt terrible about leaving staff.

"I secured a Kam Air flight Sunday 7pm. Then the floor fell: the President had already left."

Mr Ahmady said, as expected, there was chaos at the airport and his flight was overbooked, with three times as many passengers as seats.

"The plane had no fuel or pilot. We all hoped it would depart," he tweeted.

"I decided to disembark and spotted another military plane. It was surrounded by people trying to board, while the guard forces held people back and boarded their embassy staff.

"There was a rush. Some shots were fired. Somehow, my close colleagues pushed me on board."

Kam air flight in Kabul 16 Aug
Mt Ahmady had hoped to leave on a Kam Air flight on Sunday

Mr Ahmady was appointed acting bank governor last year. Before that he had government roles as minister of commerce and as an economic adviser to the president. He previously worked for the US Treasury and the World Bank as well as in the private sector.

In his tweets he expressed strong criticism for Afghanistan's president, Mr Ghani, who has been in the role since 2014.

"It did not have to end this way," wrote Mr Ahmady. "I am disgusted by the lack of any planning by Afghan leadership."

"Once president's departure was announced, I knew within minutes chaos would follow. I cannot forgive him for creating that without a transition plan"

He also criticised the president for failing to understand the weaknesses in his advisory staff.

"He himself had great ideas but poor execution. If I contributed to that, I take my share of the blame."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kabul airport in chaos as Taliban take over capital

    Afghans crowded the runway at Kabul's airport on Monday as they tried to flee the country following a takeover by the Taliban.

  • Bruce Arians: Bucs ‘probably won’t play any starters’ vs. Titans

    The Bucs aren't planning on deploying Tom Brady and the rest of their starters in Preseason Week 2.

  • Bucs may sit starters against Titans after physical joint workouts

    TAMPA ― Anyone who has watched the Titans play under Mike Vrabel knows they’re one of the more physical teams in the NFL. Just the downhill running game with 6-foot-3, 247-pound Derrick Henry, who rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, exacts some punishment. The Bucs will host joint practices with the Titans Wednesday and Thursday before hosting them in a preseason game ...

  • No one is safe, says Afghan journalist fearing for her life after Taliban takeover

    When Nadia Momand woke up on Monday morning, she wished she “never woke up”.

  • US forces take over air traffic control at Kabul airport for evacuations

    President Joe Biden's administration shared an update on efforts to evacuate U.S. officials and citizens, as well as Afghan allies, while the Taliban edged closer to fully taking over the capital of Kabul.

  • Video shows desperate Afghans climbing US jet to escape

    In video footage that could become some of the defining images of the fall of Kabul, Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban takeover clung to the side of a departing U.S. military jet as it rolled down the tarmac Monday. Scores of people ran alongside the giant U.S. Air Force plane at the Kabul airport, and some managed to get a foothold before it took off.

  • U.N. aid chief in Afghanistan warns of hunger caused by drought

    The Taliban have assured the United Nations it can pursue humanitarian work in drought-hit Afghanistan, where the world body will insist on women's rights and access to all civilians, the top U.N. aid official in the country said on Tuesday. In an interview with Reuters, Ramiz Alakbarov, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, urged Western donors to keep funding its work in a country where 18.5 million people, nearly half the population, depend on life-saving assistance.

  • Striking photos and video show Taliban fighters holding guns inside Afghanistan's presidential palace

    After Afghanistan's president fled, Taliban fighters took over the presidential palace and prepared to retake the country.

  • Chinese state media rips U.S. over chaotic Afghanistan exit

    China’s official news agency, Xinhua, called the United States “the world’s largest exporter of unrest.”

  • Letters to the Editor: 'Will the Afghanistan pullout hurt Biden?' is a terrible question

    Women and children in Afghanistan fear for their lives under the Taliban. The last thing we need to worry about is the political implications for President Biden.

  • Iran says its embassy in Kabul remains open

    Iran's embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul remains open and fully active, state media reported on Tuesday, a day after Tehran welcomed the "military failure" of its arch-foe the United States as it withdraws its forces from Afghanistan. The report came as many countries evacuated their embassy staff from Kabul due to concerns over the security situation after Taliban insurgents seized the city, prompting thousands of people to throng the airport in an attempt to flee the country. Shi’ite Muslim Iran has long been a foe of the hardline Sunni Muslim Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan, but in the past few years its officials have openly met Taliban leaders.

  • Former ambassador to Afghanistan addresses Taliban seizing control

    Thousands of Afghans stormed the Kabul airport, trying to flee Afghanistan after the capital fell to the Taliban. James Cunningham, a former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan and a nonresident senior fellow at Atlantic Council, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with more on the situation in Afghanistan.

  • Turkey evacuates civilians, citizens from Afghanistan amid turmoil

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey on Monday evacuated civilians and its citizens from Kabul on a Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul, after the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, in what some passengers described as a tense journey from the turmoil-hit country. Thousands of civilians desperate to flee Afghanistan packed Kabul airport on Monday, prompting the U.S. military temporarily to suspend evacuations as the United States came under mounting criticism at home over its pullout. Dogan Ozluk, a visiting lecturer at the University of Kabul, said passengers had spent the night at the airport before being brought on the evacuation flight on Monday, while others said they had to wait up three hours on the plane as troops cleared the runway of civilians.

  • Asia Today: Hong Kong lengthens quarantines for 16 countries

    Hong Kong will tighten entry restrictions for travelers arriving from the United States and 15 other countries beginning Friday, extending the quarantine period to 21 days. Previously, the 15 countries, which also include Malaysia, Thailand, France and the Netherlands, were classified as medium-risk, with travelers able to serve only 7 days of quarantine if they were fully vaccinated and tested positive for antibodies prior to leaving for the city. A resurgence of coronavirus cases in these countries due to the delta variant led the to be recategorized as high high-risk and stricter measures imposed, as the government sought to “uphold the local barrier against the importation of COVID-19,” it said in a statement.

  • U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producers consolidation accelerates

    Oil and gas producers in U.S. Gulf of Mexico have consolidated at a faster rate during the pandemic, new government data shows, as crashing prices squeezed out smaller drillers who had been seen as the industry's future. The dominance of the top producers in the Gulf looms large as the industry's technology showcase, the Offshore Technology Conference, officially gets underway in Houston on Monday. The pandemic, along with recurring hurricane shut-ins, hastened the demise of some Gulf of Mexico producers.

  • Frantic scenes at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban

    The footage posted by Afghanistan's largest private broadcaster, Tolo news, highlighted the chaos at Hamid Karzai International Airport after Taliban fighters https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/talibans-rapid-advance-across-afghanistan-2021-08-10 entered Kabul following the withdrawal of foreign forces. At least five people died as the chaos mounted at the airport, according to witnesses, though one person waiting for a flight told Reuters it was unclear whether those killed had been shot or trampled in a stampede. U.S. troops fired warning shots to stop people getting on flights taking out diplomats and embassy employees, and two gunmen were also shot at the airport, U.S. officials told Reuters.

  • Nigerian president signs long-delayed oil bill into law

    Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed a long-awaited oil and gas bill into law as Africa's largest crude producer aims to attract more foreign investment to its ailing petroleum industry.

  • A photo shows forgotten slippers and flip-flops lining the Kabul airport tarmac as thousands of people tried to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan

    A Twitter photo showing slippers strewn across the Kabul airport tarmac displayed the havoc on Monday as people tried to flee the country.

  • Afghanistan Heads for Full-Scale Civil War: U.K.'s Ellwood

    Tobias&nbsp;Ellwood, the British Conservative Party’s chair of the House of Commons defense select committee,&nbsp;discusses the evolving&nbsp;situation in Afghanistan. Taliban leaders marched into Kabul Sunday, preparing to take full control of Afghanistan two decades after they were removed by the U.S. military. The militant group took over the&nbsp;presidential&nbsp;palace, and said it plans to soon declare a new “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.” Ellwood speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex left 'speechless' after Taliban seize power in Afghanistan

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their heartbreak over the state of the "exceptionally fragile" world, saying they have been left speechless by the situation in Afghanistan.