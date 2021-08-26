Afghan bombings have not immediately changed U.S. withdrawal plans, source says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -There was no indication from the White House on Thursday that President Joe Biden plans to change the Aug. 31 U.S. withdrawal target after twin explosions at the Kabul airport, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Biden was meeting with his top national security advisers in the White House Situation Room as reports of the blasts, which he and other officials have been warning about, were made public.

Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley monitored events in Afghanistan via video links in the secure room, in a meeting that lasted well over two hours.

Vice President Kamala Harris, in Guam for a layover after visits to Singapore and Vietnam, joined the meeting by videolink.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki's midday news briefing was postponed. Biden "will continue to be briefed on updates on the evolving situation throughout the day," the White House said.

The bombings, which caused multiple casualties outside the Kabul airport, forced Biden also to postpone - until later in the day - his first face-to-face meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Biden canceled a meeting with a bipartisan group of state governors about temporarily housing or helping resettle Afghan refugees being flown out of Afghanistan.

Biden on Tuesday said the United States was on pace to finish its pullout by Aug. 31. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said as of now there were no changes to that timeline.

(Reporting By Steve Holland, Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose; Editing by Heather Timmons and Howard Goller)