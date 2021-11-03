Afghan economy crumbles amid insecurity
The World Food Program (WFP) has begun distributing money to the poor in Afghanistan as economy struggles
Win McNamee/Getty ImagesNothing motivates conservative Democrats like an excuse for inaction, and Virginia’s sucker punch of a gubernatorial election Tuesday night offered a golden opportunity for them to pump the legislative brakes.Let’s own the bad news: after an increasingly vitriolic campaign centered around the bogeyman of “Critical Race Theory,” Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat and former Governor Terry McAuliffe to end what has been a successful and effective streak of Democratic v
Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.
Human rights groups asked the Philippine Commission on Elections to disqualify the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from running for president in next year’s elections, saying he was convicted of tax evasion, could no longer hold public office and kept the damaging details from the public. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s spokesman, Victor Rodriguez, on Wednesday called the petition “propaganda” and said they would address “this predictable nuisance” when they receive a formal copy of it. The issue, which should be resolved by elections commissioners before the May 9 vote, could spark a legal battle that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.
The next Boston mayor will be Michelle Wu, a Democrat, The Associated Press projects. Wu is the first woman and person of color to be elected as Boston mayor.
Two U.S. congresswomen renewed demands Tuesday for U.S. Customs and Border Protection to provide a formal apology and release records in connection with the January 2020 detainment of 200 Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border. Reps. Pramila Jayapal and Suzan DelBene, both of Washington state, sent a letter to the federal agency, requesting a public apology and renunciation of the hourslong detainment of travelers with links to Iran as they crossed the border from Canada into Washington in the days following a U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.
Youngkin's victory in the blue-trending Virginia is a huge win for the GOP and a dire warning for Democrats ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to Democrats on Monday that she's asked for 4 weeks of paid leave to be included as negotiations continue.
The pair filmed three TV shows together, including "The Apprentice," and continued to work together during the early days of the Trump administration.
US Air Force officials say the service's current seven fighter airframes are too expensive to maintain, and the plan to trim the force down to four.
Taxpayers are capped in how much they can deduct for state and local taxes. Bernie Sanders says he won't back a bill that cuts taxes for billionaires.
China’s absence from Cop26, while the world’s biggest polluter wrestles with the impact of climate change on soaring food prices, is an irony which will not be lost on leaders gathering this week.
ADP's monthly report showed job growth surpassing economists' 400,000-payroll estimate, signaling a hiring boom like the pre-Delta summer.
Exercise Green Dagger - a combat simulation in the Mojave Desert - ended in victory for Britain over US Marines, the Royal Navy said.
Poland's foreign ministry said Wednesday that it summoned a Belarusian diplomat over an “intrusion” into Polish territory of "uniformed individuals armed with long guns.” Polish soldiers noticed three uniformed people with long weapons on Polish territory, said Stanislaw Zaryn, the spokesman for Poland’s security services. “After meeting a Polish patrol, they reloaded their weapons and then departed towards Belarus,” Zaryn said.
The Fox News host turned on Graham over a report the Republican urged cops to use their weapons as rioters flooded into the Capitol on January 6.
Ethiopian officials Tuesday ordered residents in Addis Ababa to register their firearms and prepare to protect their neighbourhoods, as fighting raged north of the capital between government and rebel forces.
Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa could fall within "months if not weeks", an Oromo group allied with Tigrayan rebels told AFP Wednesday, as Washington announced it would send a US envoy to the country to hold talks.
Here are some initial reactions from analysts after Republican Glenn Youngkin wins the race for governor in Virginia, and New Jersey's GOP candidate for governor performs above expectations.
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentEthiopia’s Eurobonds plunged to a fresh record after the Horn of Africa nation declared a state of emergency as rebel fighters advanced towar
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday confronted a sobering defeat for Democrats in Virginia's gubernatorial election, adding new pressure to resolve Democratic bickering and pass his social and climate agenda. In Virginia's closely watched election for governor on Tuesday, Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin defeated https://www.reuters.com/world/us/too-close-to-call-virginia-governors-race-headlines-us-elections-2021-11-02 Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a state Biden won by 10 points in the presidential election a year ago. The loss raised red flags for Democrats over midterm elections in November 2022 that could see them lose control of Congress, making it tough for Biden to advance his agenda in the second half of his presidency.