Reuters photographer killed as Afghan forces fight Taliban

KATHY GANNON
·2 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan government forces battled Friday to retake a border crossing with Pakistan from Taliban insurgents, and the Reuters news agency said one of its photographers was killed in the area.

The Taliban had overrun the Spin Boldak crossing earlier in the week. On Friday, witnesses on the Pakistan side of the border said they saw intense fighting and reported seeing bodies.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian later tweeted that the government had retaken control of Spin Boldak.

Reuters said Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Danish Siddiqui, who was embedded with the Afghan special forces, was killed as the commando unit sought to recapture Spin Boldak.

The agency said Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire. "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region,” Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

Siddiqui was an Indian national. Afghanistan's ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay, tweeted his condolences.

The Taliban have overrun dozens of districts in Afghanistan since the start of the final phase of the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops, after a 20-year military presence. The U.S. says its withdrawal is 95% complete.

The fighting at Spin Boldak was confirmed by Fawad Aman, Afghanistan’s deputy defense ministry spokesman. The Associated Press also obtained footage of fighters, apparently Taliban, receiving treatment in a hospital in the Pakistani border town of Chaman.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are fraught with suspicion. Afghanistan routinely accuses Pakistan of giving safe haven to the Afghan Taliban, whose leadership is headquartered in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan provincial capital of Quetta. The Chaman border crossing opposite Spin Boldak is also in Baluchistan province.

Afghanistan and the United States have criticized Pakistan in the past for allowing Taliban fighters to cross into Pakistan to receive medical treatment. Nearly 2 million Afghan refugees also live in Pakistan, having fled decades of war in their homeland.

Pakistan has used its influence over the Taliban to press the insurgents into talks with the U.S. and the Afghan government.

In the latest round of accusations, Afghanistan's vice-president, Amrullah Saleh, tweeted that Pakistan's air force warned the Afghan army and air force against trying to dislodge Taliban from Spin Boldak, an accusation Pakistan dismissed.

In response, Pakistan issued a statement saying 40 Afghan soldiers slipped across the border to Pakistan during the Taliban takeover of the crossing earlier this week.

The soldiers were returned to Afghanistan “with respect and dignity,” said the statement, which added that Pakistan also offered Afghanistan's security force any logistical support it needed.

___

Associated Press writer Rahim Faiez in Kabul, Afghanistan, contributed to this report

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Reuters journalist killed during Afghanistan clash

    Reuters Journalist Danish Siddiqui had been embedded with Afghan special forces in Kandahar province since the start of the week, filming these pictures and reporting on fighting between the Taliban and Afghan government.The unit he was with was in Spin Boldak on the border with Pakistan on Friday when he and a senior Afghan officer were killed, in what an Afghan commander has described as Taliban crossfire.Taliban fighters had captured the border area on Wednesday, one of the most important objectives they have achieved during their rapid advance across the country, following the pullout of U.S. and NATO forces.Siddiqui had told Reuters he was wounded in the arm by shrapnel earlier on Friday. According to the Afghan commander, he was treated and was talking to shopkeepers when the Taliban attacked again. Reuters was unable to independently verify the details of the account.Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement: "It is with deep sorrow that we write to tell you that our colleague Danish Siddiqui has been killed in Afghanistan.We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Danish’s family and colleagues. Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague."Siddiqui was part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.He'd been a Reuters photographer since 2010, covering wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Myanmar crisis, Hong Kong protests and earthquakes in Nepal.

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

    Reuters says, according to Afghan army, Danish Siddiqui was killed in the crossfire as he covered a battle between Taliban militants and Afghan forces.

  • Europe, US urge Lebanese politicians to quickly form Cabinet

    Seeking to stabilize Lebanon after a series of crises, France, the European Union and the U.S. on Friday called on Lebanese politicians to urgently form a Cabinet and planned an international conference to support the effort. “All concerned parties need to work with urgency to put in place a government that’s able to implement reforms immediately,” tweeted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The announcements came at a moment of great uncertainty after Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri stepped down over disagreements with the president on the shape of the Cabinet.

  • Taliban press advances, take key border post with Pakistan

    The Taliban are pressing on with their surge in Afghanistan, saying they seized a strategic border crossing with Pakistan on Wednesday — the latest in a series of key border post to come under their control in recent weeks. The development was the latest in Taliban wins on the ground as American and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-battered country. On Tuesday, an Afghan official said a senior government delegation, including the head of the country’s reconciliation council, would meet the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, to jump-start the long-stalled peace talks between the two sides.

  • US, Afghan's neighbors scramble to address Taliban surge

    A Taliban surge has put the insurgent force in control of key border posts, opened up fresh sources of revenue and rattled many of Afghanistan’s neighbors. In the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, a two-day regional meeting that begins Thursday was originally supposed to deal with “connectivity” in South and Central Asia, encouraging trade ties and transport issues. In recent weeks, the Taliban have gained control of key border posts with neighbors Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

  • Taliban seize border crossing in major advance

    Taliban fighters in Afghanistan on Wednesday took control of one of the main border crossings with Pakistan, perhaps the most strategic objective they have captured so far in a rapid advance across the country as U.S. forces pull out.A video released by Taliban shows the Taliban's white flag with black Koranic verse flying in place of the Afghanistan flag above the Friendship Gate at the border crossing in the Afghan town of Wesh. Although the video cannot be definitely dated, civilians and Pakistani officials confirmed on Wednesday that the Taliban had taken control of the crossing.UNIDENTIFIED TALIBAN MILITANT: "After two decades of the brutality of Americans and their puppets, this gate and the district were captured by the Taliban. The strong resistance of the Mujahideen and its people forced the enemy to leave this area. As you can see, that's the Islamic Emirate flag, the flag that thousands of Mujahideen shed their blood to raise." Later, an unidentified Taliban militant carrying a firearm claims residents were "crying with joy" when they overtook the Friendship Gate.UNIDENTIFIED TALIBAN MILITANT: "We have been ordered not to kill the soldiers and to surrender them. Our request to the soldiers is to have mercy on themselves and surrender. Our leader's order is a general amnesty, and the soldiers will be forgiven and will not face any problems. They have seen what we have done to them... we could have killed them, but we did not."The Taliban have in recent days seized other major border crossings in the north and west.U.S. President Joe Biden has announced he is pulling out all U.S. troops by August, and American forces left their main base in the country two weeks ago. U.S. officials told Reuters the United States will send charter flights later this month to start evacuating around 2,500 Afghans who worked as interpreters for the U.S. government and whose lives are now at risk.

  • Danish Siddiqui: Remembering India's Pulitzer prize-winning photographer

    A selection of photographs by Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan on Friday.

  • Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

    SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan (Reuters) -Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, the official told Reuters. Siddiqui had been embedded as a journalist since earlier this week with Afghan special forces based in the southern province of Kandahar and had been reporting on fighting between Afghan commandos and Taliban fighters.

  • Pakistan says deadly bus crash may have been terror attack

    Pakistan on Thursday said an initial investigation into a deadly bus crash the previous day in the country's northwest found “traces of explosives" at the site, raising the possibility the incident was a terror attack. A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine Wednesday in the district of Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after what authorities said was a gas leak in the vehicle that caused an explosion. Chinese Embassy in Islamabad promptly said the bus was attacked, without elaborating.

  • Danish Siddiqui: Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

    Afghanistan’s ambassador to India says he is ‘deeply disturbed by the sad news’

  • Arizona county to spend $3M on voting machines after audit

    Arizona's largest county approved nearly $3 million Wednesday for new vote-counting machines to replace those used in the 2020 election, which were given to legislative Republicans for a partisan review of the results. The GOP-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said the machines were compromised because they were in the control of firms not accredited to handle election equipment. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, had said she would seek to decertify the machines if the county planned to use them again.

  • Idaho man who dangled from Senate gallery pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

    The man admitted that as senators were being evacuated, he forced his way past Capitol Police into the viewing area above the Senate floor.

  • Vegas death after 2019 arrest draws Floyd family, lawyer

    Members of George Floyd’s family and their attorney said Thursday they support a federal excessive force, wrongful death and civil rights lawsuit filed this week in Nevada by relatives of a Black man who died in handcuffs after Las Vegas police chased him on a bicycle and on foot in 2019. “Byron Lee Williams’ life mattered,” Williams’ family members said in their 44-page legal filing, echoing chants during protests and violence last year in U.S. cities including Las Vegas following the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis and the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

  • 'Quite scary': UK's top medic in warning over COVID outlook

    The British government’s top medical adviser has warned that the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus could reach “quite scary” levels within weeks as cases soar as a result of the more contagious delta variant and the lifting of lockdown restrictions. Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told a webinar hosted by London's Science Museum late Thursday that the U.K. is “not out of the woods yet.” “I don’t think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast,” Whitty said.

  • Surgeon general urges US fight against COVID misinformation

    U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Thursday called for a national effort to fight misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, urging tech companies, health care workers, journalists and everyday Americans to do more to address an “urgent threat” to public health. In a 22-page advisory, his first as President Joe Biden’s surgeon general, Murthy wrote that bogus claims have led people to reject vaccines and public health advice on masks and social distancing, undermining efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic and putting lives at risk. Murthy, who also served as surgeon general under President Barack Obama, noted that surgeon general advisories have typically focused on physical threats to health, such as tobacco.

  • Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion deal for Biden's 'human infrastructure' agenda, Medicare expansion

    The package would expand Medicare benefits, fight climate change and target other "human infrastructure" priorities not part of a separate proposal.

  • Police: Man arrested, tried to sexually assault girl in Fort Worth restaurant bathroom

    Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the man is suspected to have forced a teen girl into a bathroom in Fort Worth, where he tried to sexually assault her.

  • Man charged after caught violating NYPD officer's food order

    A man has been charged with felony assault and criminal tampering after he was caught on video violating an NYPD officer's Chipotle order.

  • Hong Kong national security police raid student union office

    Hong Kong’s national security police on Friday raided the office of a university student union after student leaders last week commemorated a man who killed himself after stabbing a police officer. Police raided the office at the University of Hong Kong and cordoned off the area around it. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam earlier this week urged the university and police to take action after student leaders passed a motion expressing “deep sadness” and appreciating the “sacrifice” of the man who attacked the police officer.

  • Virgin Galactic: Richard Branson's long, winding path to space

    The BBC tracks the long, winding road to Sir Richard Branson's flight to the edge of space.