Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit

  • Taliban's negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar attends the Afghan peace conference in Moscow
  • Officials attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow
  • Afghan former President Hamid Karzai attends the Afghan peace conference in Moscow
1 / 3

Afghan government, Taliban agree to accelerate peace talks after Moscow summit

Taliban's negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar attends the Afghan peace conference in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on Friday to try to accelerate peace talks, at a meeting in Moscow that followed an international conference there on the peace process, a senior Afghan official was quoted as saying.

The United States, Russia, China and Pakistan called on Afghanistan's warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire at the conference, held in Russia just six weeks before a deadline agreed last year to withdraw U.S. troops.

"We expressed our readiness to accelerate the (peace) process," Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, told Russia's RIA news agency. "They (the Taliban) did as well."

Abdullah said the sides had not discussed any specific issues when they met in Moscow on Friday.

Moscow hosted the international conference on Afghanistan on Thursday, at which Russia, the United States, China and Pakistan released a joint statement calling on the Afghan sides to reach a peace deal and curb violence, and on the Taliban not to launch any offensives in the spring and summer.

The conference aimed to reinvigorate negotiations which have been taking place between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, largely stalled over government accusations that the insurgents have failed to halt violence.

The Moscow conference was the first time the United States had sent a senior representative to talks on Afghanistan under a format launched by Russia in 2017. Washington agreed last year with the Taliban to withdraw its troops by May 1 after nearly two decades, and is looking for support among regional powers for its plans for the peace process.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Tom Balmforth and Peter Graff)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. joined by Russia, China, Pakistan in call for Afghan ceasefire

    The United States was joined by Russia, China and Pakistan on Thursday in calling on Afghanistan's warring sides to reach an immediate ceasefire, at talks that showed Washington's determination to win backing from regional powers for its plans. Just six weeks before a deadline for the United States to pull out troops that have been in Afghanistan for nearly 20 years, Washington sent a senior official for the first time to participate in regional peace talks convened by Russia. The Moscow talks were meant to breathe life into negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha, stalled over government accusations that the insurgents have done too little to halt violence.

  • Unlikely allies Russia and U.S. push Afghan enemies to accept interim government

    Russia hosts a summit on Thursday to revive the Afghan peace process, the first in a series of meetings that make unlikely allies of Washington and Moscow as they try to pave the way for an interim government in Kabul and end the bloodshed. The United States is shifting the focus from largely stalled negotiations in Qatar's capital to meetings among key regional countries aimed at pushing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Taliban insurgents and other Afghan political leaders to form a transitory government as soon as possible.

  • China's SAIC partners with U.S. lidar maker Luminar on self-driving cars

    SAIC Motor Corp, China's largest automaker, said Thursday it plans to begin offering self-driving vehicles in that market in 2022, in partnership with U.S. lidar maker Luminar Technologies. Laser-based lidar sensors help detect objects ahead of and around the vehicle, and are a key component of many self-driving systems being developed by automakers and suppliers. California-based Luminar in early March announced a deal with the self-driving software subsidiary of Volvo Cars, owned by China's Geely Automobile Holdings, to offer a combination hardware-software system to other automakers.

  • Vladimir Putin says 'it takes one to know one' after Joe Biden calls him a 'killer'

    Vladimir Putin wished Joe Biden "good health" as allies of the Russian president claimed his 78-year-old opposite number was suffering from dementia. Staring straight into a TV camera Mr Putin said he wanted the US president to "be well" and that he was "not joking". Mr Putin made his remarks after the US president called him a "killer" with "no soul'. In response to that particular allegation, Mr Putin said: "It takes one to know one."

  • Russia demands Twitter delete MBK media account, news website says

    Russia has demanded that Twitter delete the account of MBK media, a news website critical of the Kremlin, for what it said was a violation of Russian law, MBK said on Wednesday. MBK said it was accused of posting content from Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and which Moscow labelled as undesirable and banned under a law adopted in 2015. MBK, which Russia blocked in 2018, is financed by Khodorkovsky.

  • In standoff with president, Moldovan parliament nominates own candidate for PM

    Moldova's parliament on Thursday nominated the country's ambassador to Russia, Vladimir Golovatiuc, to be its new prime minister, in a challenge to the candidate put forward by President Maia Sandu. The move is likely to prolong the wrangling between Sandu, who became president in November on a pro-European Union ticket, and a parliament still dominated by lawmakers aligned with her pro-Russian predecessor, Igor Dodon. Sandu has previously accused parliament of trying to sabotage her leadership and is pushing to hold a parliamentary election, which she says is needed to give her more power to fight corruption and tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Shares Intimate Photos of Her "First Moments" With Baby Sly

    A few weeks after giving birth to her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, Emily Ratajkowski is giving her fans a closer look at her motherhood journey.

  • EXPLAINER: Stakes high as Moscow opens 1st of 3 Afghan meets

    Russia is to host on Thursday the first of three international conferences aimed at jump-starting a stalled Afghanistan peace process ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country. The withdrawal date was set under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. President Joe Biden told ABC in an interview aired Wednesday that he is consulting with allies on the pace of the drawdown.

  • EXPLAINER: Is the US border with Mexico in crisis?

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday called the wave of migrants a difficult challenge but nothing new. Spin and semantics aside, migration flows to the U.S. from Mexico are surging in a major way for the third time in seven years under Republican and Democratic presidents — and for similar reasons. HOW HAVE FLOWS CHANGED SINCE JOE BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT?

  • China concludes espionage trial of Canadian Spavor behind closed doors

    Spavor and his lawyer appeared for the hearing and the court will later set a date to issue a verdict, the Dandong Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its website. The 45-year-old Canadian businessman was not seen outside the court and there was no word on his condition. China arrested Spavor and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig in December 2018, soon after Canadian police detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies, on a U.S. warrant.

  • Austin on mission to deepen India-US ties, urged to raise Russia deal

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was urged by a senior U.S senator to convey Washington's opposition to India's proposed purchase of Russian air defence systems as he headed to New Delhi on Friday for talks aimed at deepening security ties. Austin is making the first visit by a top member of the Biden administration to Delhi as part of efforts to forge a alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region. The leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan - countries together known as the Quad - held a first summit last week pledging to work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific and to cooperate on maritime and cyber security in the face of challenges from China.

  • Coinbase valuation pegged at $68 billion ahead of landmark U.S. listing

    Coinbase Global Inc, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, said on Wednesday recent private market transactions had valued the company at around $68 billion this year ahead of a planned stock market listing. The eye-popping valuation underscores how the perceived value of Coinbase has rallied in lock-step with the surge in the price of cryptocurrency bitcoin. In a regulatory filing, Coinbase said its stock in the private market traded at a weighted average price of $343.58 in the first quarter of 2021 through March 15.

  • Russia urges speedy Afghanistan peace deal at Moscow talks

    Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai (L) and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (2R) at the conference

  • Myanmar junta chokes information flow as protests intensify

    Authorities in Myanmar arrested a spokesman for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party as they intensify efforts to choke off the spread of information about growing protests against last month’s military takeover. The independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners reported that as of Thursday, it had verified 224 killings linked to the coup’s aftermath, more than half of them in Yangon, the biggest city. Kyi Toe, a spokesman for the National League for Democracy, was arrested Thursday, according to a Facebook post by Phyo Zeya Thaw, an elected lawmaker from his party.

  • Mike Pompeo: Biden administration’s foreign policy approach to China will be judged on actions, not words

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses the Biden administration’s stance on China, the upcoming meeting with the Chinese government in Alaska, and calls for boycotts of the Beijing Olympics.

  • Yang: Shootings 'devastating' for Asian Americans

    In the wake of a shooting attack that left eight people dead, most who are of Asian descent, at massage parlors in the Atlanta area Tuesday, Andrew Yang is calling on officials to do more to protect the community amid a rise in violence. (March 17)

  • 'That Is Badass, Joe!' Stephen Colbert Just Loves This Biden-Putin Confrontation Story

    The "Late Show" host said it's like something from a Bond film.

  • Rams did the Lions a favor by delaying the Goff-Stafford trade for a day

    The Los Angeles Rams absorbed an extra $2.5M cap hit by delaying the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade for a day

  • Opinion: Starting-caliber quarterbacks the hottest commodities in free agency; breaking down the signings

    Free agency has been a hot time for NFL quarterbacks. Here’s a look at this week’s QB signings and what they could mean for teams, players involved.

  • Fashaqa flashpoint: Sudanese dream of reclaiming fertile land

    Under a thatched roof, Sudanese dream of returning to farmland at the heart of a decades-old dispute with Ethiopia that has turned violent and threatened to ignite a wider conflict.