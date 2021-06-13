Afghan IS group claims sticky bomb attacks in western Kabul

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Separate bombs hit two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital Saturday, killing several people and wounding others, the Interior Ministry said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
TAMEEM AKHGAR
·2 min read

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for bombing two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital that killed seven people. Among the dead were two employees of Afghanistan's state-run film company, a colleague said Sunday.

In a statement issued late Saturday, Afghanistan's IS affiliate said its operatives blew up two minivans carrying “disbeliever Shiites” using sticky bombs. Sticky bombs slapped onto cars trapped in Kabul’s chaotic traffic are the newest weapons terrorizing Afghans in the increasingly lawless nation.

Film director Sahra Karimi in a tweet Sunday said Fatima Mohammadi and Tayiba Musavi, who worked for the Afghan Film Organization, were among the six killed in the first attack. Their families identified their burned bodies in the forensic hospital of Kabul, she said.

Karimi said Mohammadi and Musavi were animators working on an animated film for children and they were returning home when they were attacked.

The Saturday attacks targeted minivans on the same road about 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) apart in a neighborhood in western Kabul. The second bombing took place in front of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hospital, where a majority of COVID-19 patients are admitted, killing one and wounding four.

In some west Kabul neighborhoods populated mostly by members of the minority Hazara ethnic group, just going out for errands can be dangerous. The Islamic State group has carried out similar bombings in the area, including four attacks on four minivans earlier this month that killed at least 18 people.

Hazaras are mostly Shiite Muslims. Shiites are a minority in mostly Sunni Afghanistan and the IS affiliate has declared war against them.

An attack on a Kabul school on May 8 killed nearly 100 people, all of them members of the Hazara ethnic minority and most of them young girls just leaving class.

___

Associated Press writer Maamoun Youssef in Cairo contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to sign bill designating Pulse nightclub a national memorial

    "This recognition from both the House and Senate means so much to the LGBTQ+ community," Pulse Orlando wrote of the decision on Facebook.

  • Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial

    President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial. The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as “Latin Night” was being celebrated at the club. Biden said in a statement Saturday that he has “stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose" and described the club as “hallowed ground.”

  • Biden revels in Trump’s absence from the world stage

    U.S. allies enthusiastically welcomed Biden to a gathering of world leaders following four chaotic years of the Trump presidency.

  • UN human rights chief condemns military build-up in Myanmar

    The United Nations' high commissioner for human rights on Friday condemned the ongoing military build up in parts of Myanmar, warning that escalating violence between the military junta and armed minority groups threatens to produce an "even greater loss of life."Why it matters: Michelle Bachelet said the junta, which came into power by overthrowing Myanmar's democratically elected government in February, is “singularly responsible” for the “human rights catastrophe” unfolding across the country

  • Nuggets face daunting deficit; Jokic faces ignominious exit

    Four NHL teams have overcome 3-0 deficits in a best-of-seven playoff series, including the 1942 Stanley Cup champion Toronto Maple Leafs. The Denver Nuggets are the 143rd NBA team to go down 3-0 in a best-of-seven playoff series and nobody's ever overcome such a daunting deficit to win four straight. The Nuggets say their only aim is to send the series back to Phoenix with a win in Game 4 Sunday night in Denver.

  • NBC News Correspondent Keir Simmons Asks Vladimir Putin: “Are You A Killer?”

    NBC News released some excerpts from Keir Simmons’ sitdown with Vladimir Putin, including one in which Simmons asks the Russian president, “Are you a killer.” Putin laughed and answered the question, and didn’t exactly say, “No,” while giving some blame to Hollywood. The context: Simmons, the network’s senior international correspondent, asked Putin, “The late John […]

  • Soccer-Eriksen's former cardiologist says he had no history of heart concerns

    Eriksen, 29, collapsed in the 42nd minute of the match while running near the left touchline after a Denmark throw-in and was given life-saving cardiac massage treatment on the pitch, with officials later saying that the player was stable and awake. Dr. Sanjay Sharma of St. George's University of London said Eriksen had returned normal tests since 2013, but the sight of the Inter Milan playmaker falling to the ground had briefly raised concerns that doctors had missed something.

  • Cambodia begins evicting floating homes amid protests

    Cambodia's capital of Phnom Penh on Saturday began overseeing the dismantling of "floating home" communities on the banks of the Tonle Sap River over the objections of longtime residents who say they have nowhere else to go. For generations, the floating wooden houseboats of Phnom Penh have been both livelihood and way of life for mostly ethnic Vietnamese families, home to fish farming and interconnected by warrens of hand-built bridges interspersed with sunken poles and small boats. "Our ancestors have always been here," said Kith Dong, 54, as he and relatives dismantled his home of consisting of a grayling timber platform with a sloped tin roof off the shore of Phnom Penh's Prek Pnov district.

  • Body of man suspected of blowing up three Pennsylvania homes found under rubble

    Three homes, including the suspect's, were completely destroyed, and three others were damaged, police said.

  • Denmark soccer player 'awake' after collapsing

    Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was conscious in a hospital Saturday, according to officials, after the 29-year-old collapsed during his side’s Euro 2020 opening match with Finland.It happened suddenly in the 42nd minute of the match. A hush fell over the crowd. His teammates gathered around him, and one of them appeared to stick his fingers in Eriksen's mouth to clear his airway.Then, he was given CPR on the pitch by medics.People gathered outside bars in central Copenhagen, many in tears, during the period when Eriksen's condition remained unclear.Finland fans, too, were shocked by the news:"Sorry, but I have no words, it's so terrible.""The game doesn't matter anymore. The only thing is that he gets better and we just want him to get better."The scoreless game was stopped for one hour and 45 minutes while Eriksen’s condition was unknown.In the end, Finland claimed a shock 1-0 victory over Denmark.

  • ‘Unabated crime wave as president’: Former prosecutor says Trump must be prosecuted

    ‘If he is not held accountable, if we don’t prosecute him, then what we are doing is we are encouraging tomorrow’s version of Donald Trump,’ Glenn Kirschner says

  • Internet Reportedly Shut Off as G7 Leaders Squabble With Biden Over China

    Jonny Weeks/Pool via GettyLONDON—The main aim of President Biden’s European tour this week has simply been to show that the United States “is back!” at the heart of the Western diplomatic consensus.Unfortunately, the world is a little more complicated than that. By Saturday night in England, it was beginning to look like the White House had been a touch over-confident in just how far the charms of Biden would take him in persuading other G7 leaders to swallow all of his policy positions. Even th

  • Christian terrorist who mowed down Muslim family ‘was laughing’ as he got out of blood covered truck

    killer is said to have told taxi driver to film his arrest

  • Biden welcomed to G7 with embraces and laughs two years after world leaders were caught mocking Trump

    US president assures ‘America is back’ after predecessor’s hostile relationship with world leaders

  • Cruises are coming back: Here are the ships that have received CDC approval to sail soon

    After more than a year without cruising in U.S. waters, cruise ships are slowly receiving approval from the CDC to sail.

  • Tourist visiting Florida charged with hate crime for attacking Asian family

    Man told Asian family to “go back to where they came from” while vacationing in Florida among rise in hate crime towards AAPI communities

  • Unnerving video shows moment boaters almost fall off edge of Texas dam

    Four women successfully rescued from barge with no injuries reported

  • Baba Ka Dhaba: The year in the life of a viral Delhi eatery owner

    Eighty-year-old Kanta Prasad has felt the ups and downs of running a business during a pandemic.

  • Democrats threaten to subpoena Trump officials over secret attempts to obtain lawmakers’ data

    Schumer calls Barr’s alleged seizure of Apple data ‘gross abuse of power’ and ‘assault on the separation of powers’

  • A Delta pilot discovered a note inside a plane that a fellow pilot left at the beginning of the pandemic

    The handwritten note was dated March 23, 2020 - more than 400 days earlier - and had been left by a fellow Delta first officer, Chris D.