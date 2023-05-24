Afghan interpreter trains to become gas engineer in veterans scheme

The Centrica scheme trains veterans and interpreters

An Afghan interpreter who worked with the British Army says he is delighted to be training to become a gas engineer.

Obaidullah has joined former soldiers on a trial scheme for veterans to learn new skills in Leicester.

He was forced to flee his home country with his family five years ago.

With Afghan interpreters targeted by the Taliban after it regained power in 2021, he said he hoped to rebuild his life in the East Midlands.

The plight of Afghans who worked as interpreters for British forces worsened when Kabul fell to the Taliban in August 2021, with former soldiers appealing for more help to provide refuge for those who assisted them during active service.

Obaidullah, who has now settled in Nottinghamshire, has become the first Afghan to qualify as part of Centrica's veterans retraining programme, Armed Forces Pathway, which hopes to hire more than 500 recruits.

He said he had to flee due to the nature of his work.

"I was going out with the British soldiers into the frontline to chase Taliban, and that's why they targeted a lot of the interpreters," he said.

"I've seen a lot of people injured in front of me - Afghans, Coalition forces, and interpreters - so I have some bad memories."

Steve King is part of Centrica's Armed Forces Pathway scheme

Steve King, from Centrica, said the scheme can help provide opportunities for interpreters who risked their lives to help UK soldiers.

"I think it's really important that we include the Afghan interpreters," he said.

"They helped us during the military operations in Afghanistan, and now it's our turn to help them."

