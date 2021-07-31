From Afghan interpreter to US homeless - the long road to the American dream

Holly Honderich & Bernd Debusmann Jr - BBC News, Washington
·10 min read

Zia Ghafoori, his pregnant wife and their three small children landed in the United States from their home in Kabul in September 2014.

He held five US visas - a reward for 14 years of service as an interpreter with US Special Forces in Afghanistan.

But the benefits stopped there. Upon arrival, Zia found himself homeless - sent to a shelter by a well-meaning volunteer who told him it would be a place for him and his family to start a new life.

Seven years later, the memory still angers him.

Speaking to the BBC from North Carolina, where he now lives, he recalled struggling to look his children in the eye, apologising for bringing them to the US.

"I couldn't control my tears," he said. "After what I had done for both countries, I was asking myself 'is this what I deserve?'"

But among his peers Zia, now 37, counts himself lucky to have made it to the US at all.

Tens of thousands of Afghans have served as interpreters, fixers and local guides to US and allied soldiers since the start of Afghan War in 2001, when Western forces invaded to wrest control of the country from the Taliban.

Decades after the beginning of what would become America's longest-running conflict, President Joe Biden has vowed to withdraw US troops by 11 September - even as the Taliban appear poised to return to power.

A prolonged exodus

Mr Biden promised that a mass evacuation of interpreters would begin before August, and on Friday, 200 Afghans out of an initial group of 2,500 arrived in the US to complete their visa applications and begin new lives.

As many as 50,000 interpreters have worked with the US military. Since 2008, some 70,000 Afghans - interpreters and their families - have moved to the US under a special immigrant visa awarded for their service. But some 20,000 interpreters and their families are still seeking a way out.

They face a clogged and complex visa process and the threat of a swift Taliban advance as the US winds down its 20-year war.

The danger to interpreters - marked for their work for the Americans - is grave. An estimated 300 interpreters have died since 2009 while seeking a US visa - a process that can take years.

The delays have stung Zia.

"These people stood up and fought shoulder and shoulder to support both countries… and we're closing our eyes and leaving them there, leaving them to die," he said.

Brothers in arms

Zia signed up to join the US military as an interpreter in 2002.

At 18 years old, it was his first full-time job.

Zia Ghafoori
"We were the eye and the tongue of the military," Zia said

To hear Zia tell it, it was also the realisation of a promise made to his mother six years earlier, when the Taliban swept to power in Afghanistan.

Then a grade school student, Zia saw the sudden end of a carefree childhood, an easy rotation between school, soccer, and games with his seven siblings.

Zia recalled his lively neighbourhood transformed under strict Islamic rule - indiscriminate beatings of men and women, a strange quiet as families hid indoors, his sisters barred from school.

His older brother, then in his twenties, was beaten and thrown in prison after he was overheard speaking the dialect of Panjshir valley, then the centre of anti-Taliban resistance.

The beating left his feet and legs so swollen, he couldn't put on his boots, Zia said. The injuries were so bad he was unable to walk.

Within days, his parents decided they couldn't stay. The family fled from their home in Kabul, moving to Pashawar, Pakistan. "I told my mom, 'When I grow up, I will fight against these people,'" he said, referring to the Taliban.

In Pashawar, he learnt English at school.

His family remained in Pakistan until 2001, when the US began its decades-long invasion.

"When I got back, I saw a stable government was starting," Zia said. "I said ok, now we have a hope."

He settled back into life in Afghanistan, got married and began teaching English at a local school. Within months of his return, a friend told him the Americans were in need of interpreters.

They went the very next day, he said, showing up at the base in Kabul asking about a job.

"They were just hiring people who could speak English. I didn't know military words, they told me 'no problem,'".

He loved the work, he said, despite the months-long tours away from home, and the acute threat of serving on the front lines.

He resisted pleas from his wife and family to retire, saying he was devoted to his "brothers" of the US armed forces, who gave him his nickname, "Booyah".

"We were the eye and the tongue of the military," Zia said.

For Zia, working with the Green Berets, this meant near-constant proximity to violence and death.

In April 2008, he accompanied US forces in the Battle of Shok Valley. Minutes into the six-hour firefight his best friend, another interpreter, was killed. The battle spawned the highest number of Silver Stars - the second-highest decoration for valour - of any battle since Vietnam.

Zia Ghafoori shows his Purple Heart, awarded for injuries in the Shok Valley battle
Zia was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds sustained in battle

Zia was awarded a Purple Heart for his wounds. When he arrived in the US, shrapnel from that day was still in his body, he said.

He applied for US visas that year, under a new visa programme created by Congress in 2008 - the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) - designed specifically for Afghans and Iraqis who worked alongside American troops in both of those conflicts.

Zia's visa took six years to be approved.

A soft-spoken, affable man, he called the process "disgusting".

The delays were inexplicable, he said.

"I don't know why it takes so long, we are already in the United States' database," he said. "I don't know who could explain to the State Department what these guys have done for both countries."

'I can't take anything'

Zia received his approval in an email in the summer of 2014, while on duty in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province.

He felt "strange", he said, daunted by the prospect of leaving Afghanistan behind. "I can't take anything I had built."

The Taliban forced his hand. His family had begun receiving "night letters" - handwritten threats from the militants meant to discourage cooperation with US forces.

Three months after their approval, Zia and his family boarded a commercial airplane for Nashville, Tennessee - weighed down by several duffel bags of clothes and a $6,500 bill for the flight.

When they landed, they found no support or safety net. Zia was startled by the unfamiliar.

"I couldn't find any Afghans over there," he said.

Zia loaded his family into a hired taxi and drove one state over to Mannassas, Virginia, where he had heard lots of Afghans lived. They stayed in a hotel while Zia tried to get his bearings, reaching out to organisations meant to help special immigrant visa holders.

After a few weeks, a volunteer called back, saying they had found his family a place to live and begin their lives.

"She took me to a homeless shelter," Zia said. "I looked around and said 'this is not a place for my children to grow up.'"

They had nowhere to go, and Zia again felt left down by the country that had promised to take care of him. His kids, too young to fully understand, were scared and confused. Each day, they asked their father about the family and friends left behind and when they were going back home.

'This is your house'

Desperate, Zia placed a call to his former captain and told him where he was.

"He was so pissed off," Zia said. Days later, his captain arrived in Virginia and drove Zia and his family back to his home in North Carolina.

"He told me: 'This is your house,'" Zia said. "As long as you want to live here, you can."

"I will never, ever forget that."

Hazrat Bilal, 24, center, and other Afghan National Police officers patrol areas of the road heading towards the Panjwai district outside of Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Sunday Oct. 25, 2020
Afghan national forces have struggled against a rapid Taliban advance

Zia was eventually able to move his family to their own apartment in Charlotte, where he worked in construction and later at a convenience store.

North Carolina wasn't like the places he had heard about from his American colleagues - New York City, Washington DC, Las Vegas. But he relished the simple security of their new lives: his kids' safe trips to and from school, his wife's freedom to go out, to work.

His four children quickly became fluent in English, and the former interpreter is teased for his language mistakes. Last year, Zia, his wife and their three oldest children were sworn in as American citizens. His youngest son, now six, was born an American, and speaks with a slight southern accent.

About two years ago, the family of five moved into in a modest, clapboard home in a quiet cul-de-sac. A large American flag hangs from a pole outside.

'Nothing has changed'

But Zia's view from Charlotte is clouded by the people left behind.

In 2019, he launched the Interpreting Freedom Foundation, a charity meant to help interpreters with the SIV process and resettlement in the US. He now fields nightly calls from former interpreters and their family, desperate for a way out.

Most are trapped within a complex bureaucratic process, buckling under a years-long backlog.

Adding further complications - US evacuations are taking place only out of Kabul, meaning Afghans living outside the capital will have to face a potentially fatal journey through Taliban-controlled territory - a rapidly expanding area.

Since the US announced its withdrawal in April, the number of Taliban controlled districts has tripled from 72 to 221, according to the Foundation for the Defense of Democracy, a DC-based nonprofit. The US government has said it's possible that the Afghan government will collapse as soon as next year.

Some of the provinces most at risk of a Taliban takeover, like Kandahar and Helmand, were home to thousands of US troops and their local interpreters, who now face threat of capture or execution.

Interpreters are in "mortal danger", said retired Col Mike Jason. "This is not a mystery. Our interpreters have been assassinated for a decade plus."

Proof of former employment with the US military - the types of documents necessary for a visa application - amount to a "confession" in the eyes of the Taliban, he said.

"We're at a point where I don't know how they can get out," he said.

The State Department has promised to expedite the process where possible, but the flat-footed response has angered veterans and interpreters alike.

"It's not a surprise that we're leaving… this isn't something that was suddenly thrust upon us," said Joe Kassabian, an author and US army veteran of Afghanistan. "We should have planned ahead, and now we're acting like we need to do an emergency evacuation."

For Zia, the US withdrawal reads as abandonment. He has struggled to watch Afghanistan return to the way it was when he first fled as a child.

"The Taliban are still killing innocent people," he said. "Nothing has changed."

And even more so, he has struggled to understand how the Americans have sent their soldiers home, while leaving their allies behind. He loves his adopted country, he said, but thinks its politicians have betrayed him and others who served.

"They're trying to wash their hands of us," he said.

Zia Ghafoori stands in front of his home in North Carolina
Tens of thousands of Afghan interpreters are still seeking a way out

I was an Afghan interpreter left homeless in US

Chelsea Bailey contributed research

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • First evacuation flight brings 221 Afghans, many kids, to US

    The first flight evacuating Afghans who worked alongside Americans in Afghanistan brought more than 200 people, including scores of children and babies in arms, to new lives in the United States on Friday, and President Joe Biden said he was proud to welcome them home. The launch of the evacuation flights, bringing out former interpreters and others who fear retaliation from Afghanistan’s Taliban for having worked with American troops and civilians, highlights American uncertainty about how Afghanistan’s government and military will fare after the last U.S. combat forces leave that country in the coming weeks. The first evacuation flight, an airliner, carried 221 Afghans under the special visa program, including 57 children and 15 infants, according to an internal U.S. government document obtained by The Associated Press.

  • U.S.-bound airlift begins for Afghan interpreters

    Ross Wilson, Charge D’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, on Thursday to reporters said: "For months, we and our colleagues in Washington had worked to speed up everything we could in the SIV (special immigrant visa) process. Since the first of this year, our consular staff in Kabul has issued over 5,000 special immigrant visas and interviewed thousands more, some of whom departed yesterday."The operation to evacuate U.S.-affiliated Afghans and family members comes as the U.S. troop pullout nears completion and government forces struggle to repulse Taliban advances.The first planeload of 200 evacuees arrived at Fort Lee, a military base in Virginia, for final paperwork processing and medical examinations.The Afghans are being granted Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) entitling them to bring their families. As many as 50,000 or more people ultimately could be evacuated in "Operation Allies Refuge."

  • New Yorkers say they've been ignored in stop-and-frisk fight

    Eight years after a judge ruled New York City police violated the constitution by stopping, questioning and frisking mostly Black and Hispanic people on the street en masse, people in communities most affected by such tactics say they've been shut out of the legal process to end them. Lawyers for plaintiffs in two landmark stop-and-frisk lawsuits said in court papers Thursday that community stakeholders have had “very little contact” in the last three years with the court-appointed monitor overseeing reforms and that reports he's issued don't reflect their experiences. "There has been a disconnect and a drift of this reform process run by the monitor and the impacted communities — the people who are experiencing these patterns of police activity," Corey Stoughton, a lawyer for the Legal Aid Society, said in an interview.

  • Muammar Gaddafi’s son ‘back from the dead’ and planning political comeback

    A son of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi who vanished six years ago and was thought to have died has reappeared and announced his intention to re-enter politics. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who is still wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, said he intended to unify Libya at the head of his father's “Green movement”. In his first public remarks since he was sentenced to death by a Libyan court in 2015, the 49-year-old claimed he would command widespread support from

  • EU adopts new framework for Lebanese sanctions

    The European Union on Friday announced it had adopted a legal framework for new sanctions against Lebanese individuals responsible for obstructing or undermining democracy and the rule of law in the country. The big picture: Lebanon has been without a working government since August of last year, when Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned after a deadly explosion in Beirut.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Protesters blamed the dis

  • Germany signals growing impatience with Iran on nuclear deal

    Germany's foreign minister is signaling growing impatience with Iran, saying that a revival of the country's frayed nuclear accord with world powers won't be possible “forever," a German magazine reported Friday. The countries that remain parties to the agreement — Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and Iran — have been trying during six rounds of talks in Vienna to resolve how the United States can rejoin and how Tehran can return to compliance. President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018, but successor Joe Biden has said the U.S. wants to return.

  • Archegos Sued by Vornado Over $160,000 in Rent on NYC Offices

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapsed investment firm Archegos Capital Management is being sued by New York landlord Vornado Realty Trust over about $160,000 in rent.Vornado is seeking $159,165.55 in skipped payments for space Archegos leased on the 22nd floor of 888 Seventh Ave., plus interest and $50,000 in attorney fees, court documents show. The suit doesn’t say when the investment firm allegedly stopped paying rent. Its lease began in September 2019.Archegos, the family office of Bill Hwang, implode

  • Exxon’s plastics business is turning record profits

    Oil companies posted bumper earnings for the second quarter of 2021, mainly thanks to the highest oil prices in half a decade, which were in turn driven by the post-pandemic return of air and road travel, and a dispute over production quotas among OPEC member states. Royal Dutch Shell’s adjusted earnings amounted to $5.5 billion in the second quarter, it announced on July 29, compared to $638 million in the same period last year. Flush with cash for the first time in recent memory, both companies announced plans to buy back a combined $2.8 billion in shares, a reward for investors who have stuck with the companies through the collapse of their share prices throughout 2020.

  • US bids 'do svidaniya' to Russian staff at Moscow embassy

    THIS IS EMBARGOED UNTIL I CALL OR ADVISE IT CAN BE RELEASED. The United States said Friday it has laid off nearly 200 local staffers working for its diplomatic missions in Russia ahead of an Aug. 1 deadline set by the Kremlin for their dismissal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the layoffs are regrettable and something the U.S. had hoped to avert, despite a sharp deterioration in ties between Moscow and Washington, which show few signs of improvement.

  • US Navy says drone strike hit oil tanker off Oman, killing 2

    U.S. Navy explosive experts believe a “drone strike” targeted an oil tanker that came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, killing two on board, the American military said Saturday. The strike Thursday night on the oil tanker Mercer Street marks the first-known fatal attack after years of assaults on commercial shipping in the region linked to tensions with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal.

  • Repair U.S. relationship with El Salvador to get to the root of immigration challenges | Opinion

    Media outlets have highlighted the cascading series of events in Latin America and the Caribbean that risk overwhelming President Biden’s foreign-policy team, which is not yet fully staffed.

  • Israel cleared for $3.4B CH-53K buy, 300 Javelins for Thailand

    The U.S. State Department cleared a sale of 18 CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters to Israel potentially worth $3.4 billion and the sale of 300 Javelin FGM-148 missiles to Thailand potentially worth $83.5 million, the agency announced Friday.

  • ‘People are getting sick’: Fiery Biden hits out at Fox reporter who accused White House of flip-flopping on masks

    Fox News reporter asks about May declaration that vaccinated Americans can ditch masks

  • Brazil scrambles to shield homeless people from biting cold

    A fierce cold snap is bearing down on homeless people in Brazil, and authorities, activists and religious leaders are doing what they can to limit suffering on the streets. Temperatures in some areas of southern Brazil has dropped below freezing, and dozens of cities received snow and freezing rain. Brazil's most populous state, Sao Paulo, on Thursday donated 7,500 blankets and 1,000 sleeping bags to organizations that help the homeless.Authorities also transformed one of the state capital's subway stations into a shelter with capacity for 400 people, where they are receiving soup.

  • Hedge Funds Are Plowing Money Into Commodities Once Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds plowed money into bets that the commodities rally of 2021 still has further to run, snapping three straight weeks of reductions.Net-long positions on a basket of 20 commodities rose by 8.3% in the week ended Tuesday, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trade Commission data compiled by Bloomberg. Investors added wagers on further price gains for raw materials including crude oil, natural gas, corn and copper, while cutting those for platinum and soybeans.The best commo

  • NC Central joins ranks of schools using COVID relief funds to pay off student debt

    Colleges across North Carolina have used federal pandemic relief money to pay down millions in student debt.

  • COVID-19 cases surge in Sydney as police cordon deters protest

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Sydney's coronavirus cases continued to surge on Saturday as police cordoned off the city's central district, preventing a planned anti-lockdown protest from taking place. There were 210 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 reported in Sydney and vicinities that are under a weeks-long strict lockdown while battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant. Saturday's numbers bring the outbreak to 3,190 cases.

  • President Biden Promised to Nominate a Black Woman to the Supreme Court: Meet the Women Fighting to Make it Happen

    She Will Rise, an initiative led by a cohort of Black women, is focused on ensuring a Black woman is appointed to the Supreme Court for the first time

  • Mystery of $220,000 of Trump’s presidential salary that he promised to donate but disappeared

    Trump boasted that he was foregoing ‘a lot of money’

  • Friday will be the hottest day of the year in Columbia so far. When will it cool off?

    A scorching heat advisory is in effect throughout the Midlands with Friday’s temperatures sitting around 100 degrees.