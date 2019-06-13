For Afghan midwife, saving women’s lives is a lifelong passion

Feroza Mushtari was barely a teenager – just 12 or 13 years old – when a desperate knock on the front door changed her life.

Darkness was falling over Kabul on that pre-winter day two decades ago when her mother answered the door. Outside was an older woman who had brought a younger relative, heavily pregnant and in need of urgent help.

The archconservative Islamist Taliban then ruled Afghanistan: Was a man available, as required, who could escort them to the hospital?

The pregnant woman “was twisting in pain and screaming,” and within minutes went into labor and began to bleed, a shocking scene for the young Afghan girl, Ms. Mushtari recalls today.

There were no men around, so the girl came up with a bold plan. She would disguise herself as a boy and be the “male” escort herself. She put on one of her uncle’s turbans, which partly covered her face, and draped a broad-shouldered man’s jacket over her petite frame.

With some Quranic verses slipped into her pocket, Feroza then stopped a taxi and jumped in the front seat, a place reserved only for males. The two women climbed into the back.

“On the way to the hospital, I was practicing how to talk like a boy, if our car was stopped by the Taliban,” Ms. Mushtari recalls. “I remember hearing my heartbeat, just drumming and drumming!”

They arrived safely, and the woman gave birth to a son. The new mother was so grateful, she named the boy Feroz, after their barely teen savior.

TRANSFORMING MATERNAL HEALTH

And Feroza was so happy at seeing them both survive that she decided to devote her life to becoming a midwife in Afghanistan, a country with some of the worst birth statistics in the world.

“Then I decided to help women, and not let them die because there is no professional to help them when they need it,” says the soft-spoken Ms. Mushtari, speaking with a passion that is radiant with confidence. Today she is an adviser on health affairs for Afghanistan’s first lady, Rula Ghani.

Her climb from housebound bookworm during the Taliban era – albeit one willing to risk danger for the right cause – to being a leading maternal health advocate has been a driving force in transforming childbirth safety for Afghan women.

In 2002, a year after the Taliban were forced from power, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported there were just 467 trained midwives in the entire country – a number that has surged to 15,000 today, says Ms. Mushtari.

Just a decade ago, Afghan women faced a lifetime risk of death from causes related to pregnancy or childbirth of 1 in 8, the second highest rate in the world, UNICEF reported.

Even in 2014, an Afghan woman still died every two hours from causes related to pregnancy, the U.N. noted in a report that year. But Afghanistan by then had also become “a regional leader in the midwifery profession, and a model for reducing maternal mortality in low-resource post-conflict settings.”

The country has lowered maternal mortality from 1,600 deaths per 100,000 live births to between 1,200 to 800 deaths, though some reports have suggested an even more dramatic improvement, to below 400.

Highlighting Ms. Mushtari’s role, a 2014 U.N. report on midwifery in Afghanistan described her “passion” for her work. And in 2015, she was featured in a “Celebrating Afghans” profile and video to mark the 70th anniversary of the U.N.

“Other midwives, they are trying, because when we see Feroza Mushtari, we are encouraged about how we can work hard, about how we can serve our people in the community,” says Mursal Musawi, executive director of the 3,000-member Afghan Midwives Association (AMA) and a former student of Ms. Mushtari’s.

Most recently, Ms. Mushtari used her position to raise midwife issues to the cabinet level, where last year her advocacy, with her lobbying, helped establish the country’s first official regulatory body, the Afghanistan Midwives and Nurses Council, says Ms. Musawi.

BUNDLES OF BOOKS

Ms. Mushtari’s education began at home when her father, a Soviet-trained engineer, would visit every three months from his job in the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar.

Each visit he brought 40 or 50 books for the bespectacled girl and her siblings to read. She estimates she read more than 1,000 books in the five years of Taliban rule, everything from school textbooks to novels – including stories of characters who changed their appearance to get something done, which helped inspire her to dress up as a boy for the emergency hospital visit.