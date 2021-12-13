Afghan musicians look to recreate famed school in Portugal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BARRY HATTON
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former students and faculty members from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived with their families Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school.

The 273-person group, including some 150 students, flew into Lisbon, the Portuguese capital, from Doha, Qatar. Their departure from Afghanistan was staggered in five airlifts to Doha over six weeks in October and November.

“The arrival of the (institute's) community today means that the first and most important step of saving lives and insuring freedom is now over,” the institute’s founder and director, Dr. Ahmad Sarmast, said in a written statement.

Governments and corporate and private donors met the group’s evacuation and resettlement expenses.

“From now on, (the institute’s) musicians will be a symbol of courage and resolve, not only for Afghan artists, but also for the people of Afghanistan, in their struggle against the oppression and tyranny of the Taliban,” Sarmast said.

The musicians are among tens of thousands of Afghans, including many from the country’s sports and arts community, who have fled since Taliban fighters seized Afghanistan in August, when the U.S. and NATO ended their 20-year military presence.

The Afghanistan girls’ youth soccer team has also resettled in Portugal.

Afghanistan has a strong musical tradition, and a pop music scene had flourished there over the past two decades. But many musicians fear for their futures under the Taliban, which rules according to a harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

The Afghanistan National Institute of Music, founded in 2010, was renowned for its inclusiveness. It became a symbol of a new Afghanistan, with boys and girls studying together and performing to full houses in the United States and Europe.

The school’s campus in Kabul is now occupied by a Taliban faction. Its bank accounts were frozen and its offices ransacked, according to former school officials.

The plan is to recreate the school in Portugal, allowing the students to continue their educations, as part of a wider Lisbon-based center for Afghan culture that will welcome exiles.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This photo has circulated since 2015 in reports of a gunman detained in Indian-administered Kashmir

    In the aftermath of a Sri Lankan man being lynched for alleged blasphemy in Pakistan, a photo circulated online alongside a claim it shows a man in a burqa -- a traditional Islamic head-to-toe garment -- who was arrested in connection to the incident. The claim is false; the photo has circulated since 2015 in media reports about a gunman detained in Indian-administered Kashmir.The photo was posted here on Twitter on December 7, 2021 by a user with more than 40,000 followers.It shows a man wearin

  • EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

    The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East, Africa and Ukraine. EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people involved with the Wagner Group, including founder Dmitry Utkin, and three energy companies linked to the group in Syria. EU headquarters said in a statement that “the Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world to fuel violence, loot natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international human rights law.”

  • Saudi UN envoy: Iran playing "games" in talks with kingdom

    Saudi Arabia's envoy to the United Nations said the kingdom wanted more substantive talks with Iran but that Tehran was so far biding its time and playing "games" in the discussions. Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region's Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powerhouses, launched direct talks this year at a time global powers are trying to salvage a nuclear pact with Tehran and as U.N.-led efforts to end the Yemen war stall. The kingdom, which cut ties with Tehran in 2016, has described the talks as cordial but exploratory, while an Iranian official in October said they had gone a "good distance". Riyadh's U.N. envoy Abdallah Al-Mouallimi told Saudi newspaper Arab News in a video interview published on Monday that no major results had been achieved.

  • India's opposition raises alarm over Modi's hacked Twitter

    India’s opposition on Monday demanded answers from the government on its stance on cryptocurrency a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter account was hacked with a tweet saying the country had “officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender”. The tweet was quickly deleted and the prime minister’s office said Modi’s account was “briefly compromised” before Twitter restored the account. The tweet posted by the unidentified hackers on Sunday also said the government had bought 500 bitcoin and was distributing them to Indian residents across the country. On Monday, opposition Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the hacking incident raised serious national security concerns and pressed the government to clarify whether it plans to recognize cryptocurrency, reported the Press Trust of India news agency.

  • Woods Flattened in Central Kentucky After Tornado

    Drone footage showed the path of a tornado in Taylor County, Kentucky, after a strong line of devastating storms swept through the area in the early hours of Saturday, December 11.One woman died and 70 homes were destroyed or heavily damaged in the county, Taylor County Emergency management director Ronnie Dooley told Kentucky.com.Kentucky Lt Gov Jacqueline Coleman told local media that at least 80 people were killed across the state. A further 10 deaths were reported, including at least six at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois. Credit: NWS Louisville via Storyful

  • Opinion: Pakistan caved to terrorist groups. Now it faces a 'game of nerves' with the US

    Why did Islamabad cozy up to terrorists? Islamabad is behaving like a jilted lover. It is irritated over the lack of attention from Washington.

  • Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly struggled with poor turnout at tour debut, with upper deck ticket holders 'upgraded' to fill lower bowl of 'cavernous' Florida Panthers arena

    Photos from the Florida arena showed swaths of empty seats, and eventually "the top level was closed," the Sun-Sentinel reported.

  • Ethiopia war: World heritage site Lalibela back in rebel hands

    Tigray forces had left Lalibela 11 days ago as federal forces and their allies had been advancing.

  • Donald Trump, Bill O'Reilly Event Reportedly Fizzles In Florida

    Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.

  • Officials: Military leader killed in fighting for Yemen city

    Clashes between Yemeni government forces and the country's Houthi rebels attacking the key central city of Marib left a senior military commander dead Monday, officials said. The development is a big blow to the forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, who have been fighting for months against the Iranian-backed Houthis’ attempt to take Marib. The Houthis launched an offensive earlier this year on the city in an effort to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen. Maj. Gen. Nasser al-Dhaibani, who headed military operations of the government’s armed forces, was killed on the front line in the Balaq mountain range, south of the city of Marib, said the two officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

  • 6 Times Chris Wallace Feuded With His Right-Wing Colleagues

    POOLChris Wallace shocked the media world on Sunday when he suddenly announced at the end of his Sunday political talk show that he was leaving Fox News, effective immediately. He will be joining the network’s rival CNN to host a weekday show on the channel’s new streaming service.The Fox News Sunday moderator had long been the face of the right-wing network’s “straight news” division, lending the channel an air of gravitas and respectability whenever he was on-air.Despite working for Fox News,

  • Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News for CNN+. Why that's great for him — but not for Fox

    'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace leaves for CNN+ streaming. Known for tough interviews, he stood apart from commentators like Tucker Carlson.

  • Biden dismisses criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal

    President Joe Biden dismissed criticism of his withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying in an interview released Sunday that “no one's come up with a way to indicate to me” how to withdraw “without anybody getting hurt.”

  • Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

    A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law, adding to uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year's Day. Since voters approved Proposition 12 by a 2-to-1 ratio in November 2018, state officials have missed deadlines for releasing specific regulations covering the humane treatment of animals that provide meat for the California market. “We’re saying this is not going to work,” said Nate Rose, a spokesman for the California Grocers Association. It has allowed pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022, which could prevent shortages for weeks or even months.

  • Could Ocean City's topless ordinance head to the Supreme Court? The latest legal battle

    The legal battle over Ocean City's topless ordinance continues. This time the petitioners are sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • Sen. Tom Cotton refused to confirm US attorney nominees in blue states until Sen. Dick Durbin apologized for interrupting him 9 months ago

    Sen. Dick Durbin said Cotton's objection to the US attorney nominees could threaten public safety and put millions of Americans' security at risk.

  • Meadows Jan. 5 email indicated Guard on standby to ‘protect pro Trump people,’ investigators say

    The context for the message is unclear, but it comes amid scrutiny of the Guard’s slow response to the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol.

  • DeSantis’ executive order on immigration could trigger constitutional crisis

    Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed an executive order to crack down on illegal immigration in Florida.

  • Full-on Russian invasion, threat to US troops in Ukraine unlikely right now

    Experts told Military Times to expect a "permanently" militarized border between Russia and Ukraine, and an invasion could be triggered if Ukraine attains advanced weapons.

  • JBLM Special Forces solider among those to be awarded Medal of Honor by President Biden

    He fought off Taliban suicide bombers in Afghanistan in 2013.