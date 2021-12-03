Afghan national boxing team on the ropes after fleeing Taliban rule

Associated Press

They don’t call Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue “The Monster” for nothing. Drawing praise as one of the best “pound for pound” active boxers around, and the best out of Asia since the legendary Manny Pacquiao, Inoue has his eyes on the big time. Inoue (21-0, 18 KOs) made his Las Vegas debut last year with a knockout victory over Jason Moloney, which followed a fight in California in 2019.