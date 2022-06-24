Afghan national freed from Guantanamo Bay after 15 years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MUNIR AHMED
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Zabiullah Mujahid
    Zabiullah Mujahid
    Taliban spokesman

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghan prisoner who held in U.S. custody for nearly 15 years has finally been released from the Guantanamo Bay detention center, Afghanistan's Taliban government and an international human rights group said on Friday.

Asadullah Haroon Gul's release was announced by Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s deputy culture and information minister, who wrote on Twitter that Gul was one of the last two Afghan prisoners held at Guantanamo Bay.

The U.S. opened the detention center under President George W. Bush in January 2002 after the 9/11 attacks and the invasion of Afghanistan. It was intended to hold and interrogate prisoners suspected of having links to al-Qaida or the Taliban at the time. Scores of suspects from multiple countries were later sent there.

The detention center became notorious after reports emerged detainees were humiliated and tortured there.

Mujahid said Gul was handed over to the Taliban's government as a result of their talks with the U.S. authorities. “As a result of the efforts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and its direct and positive interaction with the United States, one of the remaining two detainees, Asadullah Haroon, was released from Guantanamo prison," he said on Twitter.

In some pictures which were shared by Mujahid, Gul was seen smiling and being greeted by Suhail Shaheen, a senior Taliban official who is based in Doha, Qatar.

Mujahid shared no further details about the whereabouts of Gul.

Shaheen told The Associated Press that Gul was handed over to their representatives in Doha “following direct engagement with the Islamic Emirate". He said Gul is to fly to Kabul soon. He said Gul was detained by the American forces in Jalalabad in 2007 and was later held for 15 years without any trial.

Also Friday, the UK-based rights group Reprieve said Gul was released from the Guantánamo Bay detention center without charge. In a statement, it also said Gul was sent to Guantanamo Bay in 2007. “His family feared him dead for many years and for the first nine years of his captivity, he did not have access to a lawyer, despite multiple attempts to obtain legal representation," the statement said.

“Reprieve and the law firm Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss filed a writ for a petition of habeas corpus on his behalf in 2016, in which they demanded his release," it added. After years of litigation, in October 2021, they prevailed when the “the District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that Asadullah’s detention was not legal, because he had only been a part of Hezb-e-Islami (HIA), a group that has been formally at peace since 2016, and he was not a part of Al Qaeda." The judge thus ordered his release, it said.

According to the statement, Gul “suffered severe physical and psychological torture during his detention, including being beaten, hung by his wrists, deprived of food and water, and prevented from praying. He has been subjected to sleep deprivation, extreme cold temperatures and solitary confinement."

Commenting on Gul's release, his lawyer at Reprieve, Mark Maher, said that Gul “missed his daughter’s entire childhood and he will never get back what has been taken from him, but he is now at least able to rebuild his life with his family, who have waited so long to see him."

Recommended Stories

  • Big Oil and Environmental Groups Unite to Oppose Biden’s Gas Gambit

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s latest plan to attack high gasoline prices is uniting normally warring environmentalists and oil industry leaders who have found common ground blasting it as a political gimmick.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsUS Equities Waver as Traders Parse Fedspeak: Markets WrapPowell Says So

  • US envoy to Israel lives in a luxe rental, a Trump legacy

    There’s no plaque on the gate of the U.S. ambassador’s new residence in Jerusalem, no Stars and Stripes visible, no official listing as a notable overseas property. The official residence of the American envoy is a rental and temporary, officials said, secured after two years of house-hunting in the wake of then-President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Ambassador Tom Nides moved into the sleekly renovated villa in west Jerusalem’s leafy German Colony sometime last spring.

  • EXPLAINER: Is North Korea moving nukes to its border?

    Is North Korea preparing to deploy tactical nuclear weapons along its tense border with rival South Korea, which is only a short drive from the 26 million people living in and around Seoul, its capital? The possible deployment, just two months after a veiled threat by leader Kim Jong Un to preemptively use nuclear weapons, would be a major development in the decades-long standoff on the Korean Peninsula.

  • China's payments, fintech sectors to 'play bigger role' in boosting economy, President Xi says, in positive signal for Big Tech

    President Xi Jinping on Wednesday conveyed his support for China's mobile payments and financial technology platforms at a senior leadership meeting, where he encouraged these operators to "play a bigger role" in strengthening the world's second-largest economy. That meeting by the Central Comprehensively Deepening Reforms Commission, a policy formulation and implementation body headed by Xi, approved a work plan on "enhancing regulation over big payment platforms, while promoting regulated and

  • Ukraine lessons helped drive acquisition of RADA, Leonardo DRS chief says

    The merged companies hope to become a market leader in force protection and integrated multi-domain systems.

  • Germany Fears Russia Could Permanently Close Main Gas Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s economy minister said he can’t be sure that Russia will resume shipments through a key gas pipeline following planned maintenance next month, raising the prospect of a fresh surge in prices and rationing this winter.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

  • Russian Proxy Leader Hurt in Attempted Hit as Ukrainian Partisans Vow Revenge

    SOPA Images/LightRocket via GettyThe Russian-backed leader of a town in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt Wednesday as Ukrainians up the stakes in their fight against the new leadership.Yury Turulev, the self-proclaimed head of the “new” administration of Chornobayivka, suffered minor shrapnel wounds after the car he was traveling in on his way to work struck an “explosive device” that had been planted near a busy intersection, Russia’s RIA Novost

  • Oil Prices Slip After Powell Raises Possibility of Recession

    Crude prices were trading down after two days of Congressional testimony from the chair of the Federal Reserve.

  • Colombia’s New President Moves the Country to the Left. Markets Don’t Seem Enthusiastic.

    Newly elected Colombian President Gustavo Petro tilts to the left politically. It remains to be seen how far. Markets so far are decidedly bearish on his presidency, which formally starts in August.

  • Russian troop losses in Ukraine hit 34,530, says Ukraine's General Staff

    Russia has already lost about 34,530 soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 24.

  • Frustration grows in Ukraine as casualties spike and Russia takes more territory

    Amid Russian advances and spiking Ukrainian casualties, anger and frustration over the handling of the war is swelling among military families.

  • Iran orders US to pay compensation for slain nuke scientists

    A court in Iran on Thursday ordered the United States government to pay over $4 billion to the families of Iranian nuclear scientists who have been killed in targeted attacks in recent years, state-run media reported. The largely symbolic ruling underscores the escalating tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program, with negotiations to restore the tattered atomic accord at a standstill. Although Tehran has blamed Israel in the past for slayings targeting Iranian nuclear scientists since a decade ago, Iran did not directly accuse its arch-foe Israel in its announcement.

  • India to support crisis-hit Sri Lanka's economic recovery

    COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's top diplomat held talks with Sri Lanka's president and prime minister on Thursday as India signalled its willingness to go beyond the $4 billion in loans, swaps and aid that it has already provided its cash-strapped neighbour. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials, including food, fuel and medicines. The island nation off the tip of southern India needs about $5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues for basic items, worsening shortages and power cuts.

  • Russia sent dollar-Eurobond coupon payouts to NSD in roubles - Fin Ministry

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian finance ministry on Thursday said it had fulfilled its obligations on two issues of dollar-denominated Eurobonds "in full" by sending 12.51 billion roubles ($234.5 million) in coupon payments to the National Settlement Depository (NSD). "Thus, obligations on servicing the state securities of the Russian Federation were fulfilled by the finance ministry in full," the ministry said in a statement. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in a statement that Russia not making payments in the currency of issue did not amount to a default on its foreign debt.

  • A new leader in the Philippines, and a family's old wounds

    A rising leader in the youth-led opposition to President Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines, Manny Yap joined his parents and siblings for lunch at his mother’s favorite Chinese restaurant in their hometown of Quezon City. It was Valentine’s Day in 1976, a few years into martial law, the moment in the country’s history when Marcos Sr. suspended civil government and effectively ruled as a dictator. Days later, an anonymous caller delivered the news his family had dreaded: Manny had been picked up by the military and detained.

  • It’s time to dump Trump. Conservatives will be far better off without him | Opinion

    Millions voted for Donald Trump in the last two elections. Many conservatives supported his policies, especially his judicial appointments.

  • Lukashenko allows Ukrainians to pick berries in Belarus

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has decided to allow Ukrainians to pick berries in the Olmansky swamps landscape reserve in the south of Belarus from July 1, the country's State Border Committee reported on June 20.

  • Never lose your phone or keys again: Tile trackers are just over $11 each (save nearly 60%)

    Attach one of these Bluetooth gizmos to just about anything — wallet, remote control — for peace of mind.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Recording Of Death Threat After Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack

    The California Democratic slammed the extremist congresswoman for inciting violence and shared audio of a call threatening his children.

  • Trailer released for secret Trump January 6 documentary that reportedly blindsided his aides

    The trailer, from Discovery+, includes interviews with Trump's children and the former president himself.