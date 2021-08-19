Afghan National Soccer Team Player Died in Fall From U.S. Plane in Kabul

Brittany Bernstein
·1 min read

A 19-year-old who played on Afghanistan’s youth national soccer team has died after falling from a U.S. military C-17 aircraft on Monday amid a desperate scramble to evacuate the country in the wake of a Taliban takeover, according to reports.

The Afghan national soccer team shared news of Zaki Anwari’s death in a post on Facebook.

“Two days before and after the capture of Kabul by the Taliban, to go to America and find a better future, he rode on the wheels of the American airplane with several other compatriots who fell to the ground while flying with several other compatriots,” the post reads.

Afghanistan’s General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports wrote in a statement posted to Facebook on Thursday that Anwari had “lost his life in a horrible incident.”

Anwari was “endeavoring to leave the country like hundreds other youth from his country. He has fallen down from the US military plane and lost his life,” the statement adds.

Seven people died at the airport on Monday when hundreds of Afghans flooded the tarmac, desperate to flee the country and escape the Taliban.

Several people clung to the landing gear of a C-17 aircraft as it taxied to the runway. Video appears to show the plane ascending over the city and at least two bodies falling from the aircraft.

More from National Review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan stowaway killed in US plane's landing gear fleeing Kabul 'was promising young footballer'

    Zaki Anwari, a player from the national youth football team, was reportedly among the hundreds of people clinging to a USAF Boeing C-17 as it took off from Kabul airport.

  • Dogecoin’s Highs and Lows: Is It Still Worth an Investment?

    If you're bored with index funds and you're ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options. One of those options involves a Japanese...

  • Gunfire heard near Kabul Independence Day rally

    August 19 is the day that Afghanistan celebrates its 1919 independence from British control. How the Taliban handle the protests, which have included people tearing down white Taliban flags, according to media, could determine whether people put faith in their assurances that they have changed since their 1996-2001 rule, when they severely restricted women, staged public executions, and blew up ancient Buddhist statues.In Asadabad, capital of the eastern province of Kunar, several people were killed during a rally but it was not clear if the casualties resulted from Taliban firing or from a stampede that it triggered, a witness said.Protesters also took to the streets of the city of Jalalabad and a district of Paktia province, both also in the east.On Wednesday, Taliban fighters fired at protesters waving flags in Jalalabad, killing three, witnesses and media reported. Media reported similar scenes in Asadabad and another eastern city, Khost, on Wednesday.A Taliban spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

  • Helicopters Take Off Amid Evacuation of US Embassy in Kabul

    Helicopters departed from the United States embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on the night of August 15, amid an evacuation sparked by the takeover of the country by the Taliban, footage posted online showed.This footage, posted that night by Anthony Mejia, shows helicopters flying above Kabul after evacuating officials. The United States officials were flown to Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to the recorder and Reuters, so they could leave Afghanistan.American troops were sent to assist with the evacuations after the Taliban reached Kabul and gained control of the city earlier that day. Credit: Anthony Mejia via Storyful

  • New Dogecoin Foundation Considers HQ In 'Crypto-Friendly' Liechtenstein: Report

    What Happened: The Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit organization aiming to support the development of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) ecosystem, is planning to open its headquarters in Liechtenstein. The core team of the Foundation, which includes Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's legal and financial advisor Jared Birchall, told Decrypt. Other key members of the Foundation are Ross Nicoll, Michi Lumin, Timothy Stebbing, Gary Lachance, and

  • Saints work out 3 free agent kickers on Thursday, including pair of rookies

    New Orleans Saints work out free agent kickers including two rookies:

  • New-look Tottenham defeated in Conference League opener

    A new-look Tottenham slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Pacos de Ferreira of Portugal in their Europa Conference League play-off first leg on Thursday.

  • Osaka falls to Teichmann in third-round Cincinnati shocker

    Naomi Osaka has no regrets over her stunning third-round loss Thursday at the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Masters to Swiss wild card Jil Teichmann.

  • Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan threatens to plunge UK-US relations to lowest point in 25 years

    Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan threatens to plunge UK-US political relations to their lowest point in 25 years, former UK ambassadors to Washington have suggested.

  • South Carolina police cope with ‘tragic loss’ after officer dies of COVID-19

    The 43-year-old officer died three months after joining the department of public safety.

  • Hermès Just Released a $1,125 Dog Bowl Crafted Using Barrel-Making Techniques

    Inspired by the fashion house's signature motif, the dish is made from oak wood and has two inner stainless steel bowls.

  • Zaki Anwari: Afghan footballer falls to death from US plane in Kabul

    Zaki Anwari, 19, had played for Afghanistan's national youth team before trying to flee the country.

  • ‘American Idol’ alum Syesha Mercado accuses CPS of ‘medical kidnapping’ in harrowing custody battle

    When authorities took Syesha Mercado's 10-day-old baby into custody, just five months after taking her 18-month-old son, parents around the world cried foul.

  • Afghan woman scholar who came to U.S. days before Kabul fell mourns 'generation of change'

    An Afghan woman has mixed feelings about studying for a master's degree in the U.S. as fears mount that women and girls in Afghanistan could be denied education under the new militant regime.

  • Experts Urge Caution When Including Family Child Care in Universal Pre-K

    When a little girl in Chris Nelson’s family child care center painted a picture of a purple cow, a boy in the program was quick to correct her: Cows, he said, could only be black and white. So the North Troy, Vermont, provider began organizing cow-related field trips so the preschoolers could reach their own […]

  • Two dead, 20 missing as search continues for people trapped by flooding in western NC

    The dead were found overnight and have not been identified.

  • Ohio Bitcoin Launderer Pleads Guilty to Running $300M Operation

    An Ohio resident has pled guilty to running a $300 million Bitcoin laundering operation that also helped fund drug traffickers.

  • The Taliban and Toyota: A Match Made in Third-World Warfare

    Last month, we extolled the virtues of a ’90s Toyota 4Runner, calling the third-gen retro SUV, which evolved from the Japanese brand’s Hilux pickup truck, “a tool that won’t quit” with “particular charms suited to gearheads, adventurers and DIY enthusiasts.” Another group that has unfortunately come to love the reliable Toyota, as well as a […] The post The Taliban and Toyota: A Match Made in Third-World Warfare appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Trent Williams out the rest of this week after having knee drained

    49ers left tackle Trent Williams‘ knee injury in practice early this week didn’t have anyone in the organization “overly concerned” about his status, but it will wind up keeping him out of action for the rest of this week. Williams has had some swelling in his knee over the last few days and 49ers head [more]

  • Afghans desperate to flee Kabul fall from plane

    EDIT CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES.Thousands of people seeking to evacuate have thronged the airport since Taliban insurgents swept to power on Sunday (August 15).Shocking eyewitness video sees civilians attempting to board a U.S. Air Force plane as it prepares to take off.Further video shared shows the moment some of the successful boarders started falling from the sky.On Thursday (August 19), Afghan news agency Ariana reported an Afghan national team footballer had died in a fall from a U.S. plane at Kabul airport on Monday (August 16).