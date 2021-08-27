Afghan native on helping family escape
Former U.S. counterterrorism advisor and Afghan native Ahmad Shah Mohibi joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his resilient efforts to get his family rescued from Afghanistan.
Former U.S. counterterrorism advisor and Afghan native Ahmad Shah Mohibi joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his resilient efforts to get his family rescued from Afghanistan.
Sen. Ben Sasse took part in a lengthy interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday, but it didn’t sit well with viewers. “Ben Sasse on Morning Joe,” complained one about the Nebraska Republican’s appearance on a show that has consistently taken swipes at top Republican elected officials. “I just can’t with this s—. The hypocrisy is mind blowing.” The criticism of Sasse’s appearance came not from the political elite and blue checks of Twitter, but from average MSNBC viewers, who shot off tweets
The former president also claimed he'd “knocked out 100% of the ISIS caliphate."
Four people killed in Hwy 101 crashes Wednesday identified
South Florida’s Republicans in Washington aren’t getting behind Gov. Ron DeSantis’ fight against local mask mandates in schools.
It's up to the Biden administration to determine whether executive privilege protects the records requested by the House select committee.
Rachel Hawes' family said she is still in the hospital's ICU, suffering from a brain injury
In this article, we discuss the 25 most corrupt countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis on corruption around the globe, and go directly to the 5 Most Corrupt Countries in the World. Corruption refers to the act of misuse of authority for personal gain. It encompasses a broad range of actions, […]
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastSeveral days before Breitbart News ran a story alleging a sexual affair between Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and a Chinese spy, the congressman’s top aide received an unusual email from a fellow Hill staffer.It was Buckley Carlson, a communications director for up-and-coming Republican Rep. Jim Banks and son of Tucker Carlson, arguably the most powerful person in right-wing media and one of Swalwell’s biggest antagonists.According to Swalwell co
Dr. Scott Rivkees, who has overseen the Florida Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic, will depart state government next month.
If Republicans take back the majority in the House, Banks said there should be consequences for the lawmakers on the special committee.
"That's a prescription for Democratic attack ads that would be fatal to someone's credibility," Bolton told Politico.
According to a lawsuit, a TSA screener informed a mom that her daughter must have her genitals inspected at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
In 2013, Michelle Wu became the first Asian American woman elected to the Boston City Council. Now, Wu is a top candidate to become Boston’s next mayor.
The judge wrote that Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin “would stop at nothing, no matter how misguided, to shield public records from the public.”
"You come in here with a political agenda, and you spread misinformation, and I just think you should stop," Gov. J.B. Pritzker told Amy Jacobson.
Newly sworn-in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she's cleaned house and removed individuals who allegedly contributed to a culture that allowed for sexual harassment under her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo officially left office this week after a report by the New York Attorney General's Office released earlier this month alleged he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo has repeatedly denied claims of sexual harassment and said he was resigning to prevent the distraction of an impeachment trial, though he was certain he would win.
“It’s better than spending time in a hospital’s burn unit.”
A leading Chicago police union opposed an impending mandate from Mayor Lori Lightfoot that requires all city officers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIn western South Dakota’s Meade County, more than one in three COVID-19 tests are currently returning positive, and over the last three weeks, seven-day average case counts have increased by 3,400 percent. This exponential growth in cases is likely attributable to the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew an estimated half a million visitors to Meade County and its environs from Aug. 6 through 15, potentially acting as a superspreader event
via YouTube/NBCA Capitol police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot bravely stepped forward and revealed his identity on Thursday in an interview on NBC Nightly News. After the attempted insurrection, Lt. Michael Leroy Byrd, a 28-year-veteran of the force, had faced threats and intimidation, as his name traveled in various circles. Russian state television besmirched Byrd for months and revealed his ethnicity long before he was publicly identified. State TV hosts and